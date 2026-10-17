Ho Chi Minh City youth set record with mass performance of classic anthem

More than 3,000 youth union members and young people in Ho Chi Minh City gathered to sing “Len Dang” (Setting Off), composed by musician Luu Huu Phuoc, in unison on the morning of October 17, setting a Vietnam record.

Delegates alongside Ho Chi Minh City youth union members and young people sing the song "Len Dang" in unison. (Photo: SGGP)

The event took place on Nguyen Hue pedestrian street in Saigon Ward as the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam Youth Federation opened a series of activities marking the 70th anniversary of the Vietnam Youth Federation’s traditional day (October 15, 1956–2026) and a youth festival on traffic culture.

Early that morning, 3,070 youth union members, federation members, and young people gathered to sing “Len Dang,” a song composed by Luu Huu Phuoc with lyrics by Huynh Van Tieng and the official song of the Vietnam Youth Federation.

On the occasion, the Vietnam Records Organization (VietKings) announced and presented the federation’s Ho Chi Minh City chapter with a certificate recognizing the record for the largest number of youth union members, federation members, and young people participating in a group performance of “Len Dang” in Vietnam.

Delegates and youth union members perform the choral song "Len Dang" during the event in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Director of the Vietnam Records Institute and Secretary-General of the VietKings Records Council, Nguyen Thi Quynh Ngoc, said the sight of thousands of young people raising their voices together created an emotionally powerful moment of community, reflecting solidarity, national pride, and today’s youth’s readiness to contribute.

She added that the event also carried forward traditional values, affirming young people’s sense of responsibility and aspiration to contribute to the development of Ho Chi Minh City and the country.

The two-day celebration, held on October 17 and 18, features an exhibition tracing the Vietnam Youth Federation’s 70-year history, booths introducing the activities of clubs and youth groups, and a signature campaign by members and young people in support of drug prevention and control.

Other activities include the “Sounds of a Rising Generation” program, featuring meetings and conversations with outstanding national team members and athletes, and the “Sounds of Living Well” program, offering opportunities to meet distinguished beauty queens and runners-up.

Representatives of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Federation receive the Vietnam Record certificate at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

On the evening of October 18, the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam Youth Federation will hold a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the federation’s traditional day, honor “Outstanding Youth Leader in the Community” for the 2021–2026 period, and stage a youth music festival themed “Sounds of Len Dang.”

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union and Chairman of the city chapter of the Vietnam Youth Federation, Le Tuan Anh, said the anniversary activities offered an opportunity to reflect on the organization’s proud traditions, foster pride, solidarity, and a sense of responsibility among young people, and create a space for exchange and learning. They would also help promote positive values and strengthen the organization, he added.

Youth union members and young people participate in various activities during the event. (Photo: SGGP)

By Cam Tuyet – Translated by Kim Khanh