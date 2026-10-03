Several Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3 packages behind schedule

On October 2, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh inspected the construction progress of several contract packages under the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3 project.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh works with the contractor responsible for the Tan Van interchange under the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3 project. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ring Road 3 project is about 76.34 kilometers long and passes through Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai, and Tay Ninh.

The sections running through Ho Chi Minh City, comprising component projects 1 and 5, are being accelerated by contractors under the management of the Ho Chi Minh City Management Board of Traffic Construction Investment Projects.

Component Project 1 comprises 10 major construction packages and has so far completed about 82.7 percent of the contracted work volume.

However, several packages are lagging behind, with Package XL8 reaching 62.3 percent completion and XL10 at 69.5 percent.

Component Project 5 comprises four major construction packages, with an average completion rate of 72.3 percent. Package XL4 has reached 95.6 percent, while XL1 stands at only 62.5 percent.

The flyover at the Tan Van interchange, which connects with My Phuoc - Tan Van Road, is being prepared for asphalt concrete paving. (Photo: SGGP)

Disbursement rates for the component projects in 2026 remain relatively high, with Component Project 1 reaching 52.3 percent and Component Project 5 at 44.2 percent. Despite progress in construction output, the project’s investor and contractors are facing considerable challenges in securing construction materials.

The project requires a total of 3.8 million cubic meters of crushed stone, of which 2.9 million cubic meters have so far been mobilized.

An additional 600,000 cubic meters is still needed, mainly Type-1 graded aggregate from quarries in the former Binh Duong area. Meanwhile, soaring stone prices are placing significant pressure on contractors.

In addition, asphalt imports have been disrupted since the second quarter of 2026 due to the conflict in the Middle East. Combined with rising prices, the disruption has directly affected the construction of finishing works.

Filling sand and embankment soil supplies are basically sufficient. Contractors are continuing to extract the remaining quantities from designated quarries to make up for the shortfall.

Construction of the Binh Chuan interchange is being accelerated. (Photo: SGGP)

Commending the efforts of departments and agencies, the project investor and contractors to remain closely engaged at construction sites, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh underscored the particular importance of the major transport project to regional connectivity and development.

He asked the investor and contractors of delayed packages to urgently increase manpower, equipment and construction vehicles to ensure progress.

The Ho Chi Minh City Management Board of Traffic Construction Investment Projects has asked relevant agencies and city leaders to continue supporting the project and resolving outstanding difficulties.

In particular, it has proposed that operators of stone quarries, including Thuong Tan 3 and Thuong Tan 4, help increase supply capacity and establish reasonable material prices for contractors.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh works with the contractor responsible for the Tan Van interchange under the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3 project. (Photo: SGGP)

Under the plan, by the end of 2026, the project is expected to complete asphalt paving on 36 of the 58 kilometers of the main route.

The section from the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay interchange to the Tan Van interchange, approximately 17 kilometers, is scheduled to be opened to traffic. This will provide a seamless connection with Long Thanh International Airport and help accelerate transport infrastructure development in the Southern region.

By Duy Tran, Xuan Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh