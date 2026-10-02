Ho Chi Minh City plans three new metro lines totaling 90km

Ho Chi Minh City is expediting investment procedures for three new metro lines spanning more than 90 kilometers, with combined preliminary investment estimated at over VND254 trillion (US$9.7 billion).

Barriers erected for geological surveys for the Tan Son Nhat–Phu Huu metro line in Long Truong Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, August 2026.

The projects are expected to be approved in December 2026, and construction could begin by the end of the year.

Mr. Phan Cong Bang, Head of the Management Authority for Urban Railways of Ho Chi Minh City (MAUR), said on October 2 that the city was accelerating preparations for the three projects as part of its broader plan to expand its urban rail network.

Three lines under preparation

The 32.8-kilometer Binh Duong New City-Suoi Tien line will run from Phu Chanh Depot in Binh Duong Ward to Suoi Tien Bus Station in Long Binh Ward, connecting with the Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro line. The project has a preliminary investment estimate of about VND55 trillion.

MAUR is finalizing the project's technology options, technical standards, and route plans, as well as the feasibility study for compensation, support, and resettlement.

The 35-kilometer Thu Dau Mot-Ho Chi Minh City Center line will run from S5 Station to Tao Dan Station in Ben Thanh Ward and is expected to connect with the Ben Thanh-Tham Luong metro line. The project has a preliminary investment estimate of VND113 trillion and is planned to include 24 stations, with a combination of elevated and underground sections.

Geological survey drilling for the Tan Son Nhat–Phu Huu metro line in Long Truong Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, August 2026.

Documents covering technology, technical standards, compensation, resettlement, alignment, and facility locations are currently under appraisal.

The first phase of Metro Line No.6, covering the 23-kilometer Tan Son Nhat-Phu Huu section, has a preliminary investment estimate of more than VND86 trillion. The line is expected to connect with Metro Line No.2 at ST09-Ba Queo Station before continuing to Phu Huu and linking with the Thu Thiem-Long Thanh railway.

Appraisal procedures for the alignment and the feasibility study for compensation and resettlement are underway.

Ben Thanh-Tham Luong construction accelerated

Alongside preparations for the new lines, the city is accelerating construction of Metro Line No.2, connecting Ben Thanh with Tham Luong.

Under the current schedule, the first tunnel-boring machine (TBM) is expected to begin excavation in October 2027. The main structural work at the stations is scheduled for completion by March 2029, while track installation is expected to be completed by the end of 2029. The project is targeted for commissioning and commercial operation by the end of 2030.

Construction is already underway at several stations. At ST06-Pham Van Hai Station, 101.5 meters of the planned 280 meters of guide walls have been completed, equivalent to about 36.3 percent. ST09-Ba Queo Station has completed 20 of 270 meters, or 7.4 percent, while ST10-Pham Van Bach Station has completed 229 of 533 meters, or 43 percent. Diaphragm-wall construction at ST10 has reached 27 of 88 panels.

At ST02-Tao Dan and ST07-Bay Hien stations, the EPC contractor received construction permits on September 12 and is mobilizing machinery and equipment. Traffic diversion and site fencing at the two stations are scheduled to begin on October 10.

Traffic diversions have, so far, been completed at five stations: ST04, ST05, ST06, ST09, and ST10. Metro Line No.2 has also completed 506 boreholes as part of its site investigation work.

Beyond the three projects currently being prepared for investment, MAUR is studying Metro Line No.3 linking Vung Tau, Ba Ria, and Phu My. The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has proposed studying an extension toward Long Thanh International Airport to strengthen connections with major transport hubs. Ho Chi Minh City aims to expand its urban railway network to about 255 kilometers by 2030. The city is also accelerating preparations for the Ben Thanh-Thu Thiem, Ben Thanh-Can Gio, and Thu Thiem-Long Thanh rail projects, as well as the Tham Luong-An Ha-Northwestern Urban Area section of Metro Line No.2.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan