128 companies from 31 countries register for Vietnam Defence Expo 2026

As of early September, 128 companies and organisations had registered to participate in Vietnam Defence Expo 2026, scheduled for December 10–13 at Gia Lam Airport in Hanoi.

Helicopters perform a flypast at the opening ceremony of the Vietnam Defence Expo 2024. (Photo: SGGP)

As of early September, 128 companies and organizations from 31 countries, including the UK, France, Germany, the US, Japan, India, the Republic of Korea, Türkiye and China, had registered to participate in Vietnam Defense Expo 2026, scheduled for December 10–13 at Gia Lam Airport in Hanoi.

The information was released at a meeting of the organizing board for the expo held by the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) on September 17, under the chair of Senior Lieutenant General Le Quang Dao, Deputy Chief of the VPA General Staff and head of the organizing board.

According to the organizers, the expo will cover about 123,800 square meters and feature seven main areas, including indoor and outdoor exhibition spaces, a defense experience and military games area, a space showcasing defense-economic products and the cultural heritage of Vietnam’s three regions, a VIP reception area, grandstand and performance areas, and common facilities.

A wide range of weapons and technical equipment developed by Vietnam’s defense industry will be showcased, including a number of new products compared with previous editions.

The organizing board has so far invited partners from 56 countries to attend the expo. It has also invited the Lao and Chinese Ministries of Defense to participate in a space showcasing defense-economic products.

Preparations for the event have been completed, with catering facilities capable of serving 5,000–7,000 meals per sitting. Medical support will include two outdoor emergency resuscitation stations and one indoor emergency station, while a military medicine experience area will introduce traditional medicine services to visitors.

The expo is expected to contribute to defense diplomacy, promote international defense cooperation, and support the development of a modern, dual-use defense industry.

Vietnamplus