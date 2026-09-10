Ho Chi Minh City, Champasak mark 25 years of cooperation

Ho Chi Minh City and Laos' Champasak Province have pledged to deepen economic, cultural, and people-to-people cooperation as the two localities mark 25 years of friendship and partnership.

Mr. Le Quoc Phong (R) receives Mr. Alounxai Sounnalath.

Mr. Le Quoc Phong, Member of the Party Central Committee and Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, received a delegation from Laos' Champasak Province on Sep 10 during its working visit to the city.

The delegation was led by Mr. Alounxai Sounnalath, Member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Champasak Provincial Party Committee, and Chairman of the provincial People's Council.

Welcoming the delegation, Mr. Le Quoc Phong noted that the visit took place at a significant time, as Ho Chi Minh City and Champasak celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of their friendship and cooperation, dating back to August 2001.

Mr. Le Quoc Phong presents a commemorative gift to Mr. Alounxai Sounnalath.

He said Ho Chi Minh City continued to attach great importance to strengthening the "great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation" between Vietnam and Laos, as well as its ties with Lao localities, including Champasak.

Mr. Alounxai Sounnalath said he was pleased to witness Ho Chi Minh City's strong and sustainable development. He described the visit as an important opportunity to reinforce relations between the two localities, expand connections with other provinces and cities, and promote cooperation across a broader range of sectors.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed key achievements in their bilateral cooperation and exchanged updates on major priorities for 2026, as well as long-term policies and development strategies.

They also discussed future areas of collaboration, including stronger economic ties, cultural exchanges, people-to-people diplomacy, and the sharing of experience in fields of mutual interest.

Delegates from the two sides pose for a group photo.

Both sides agreed to step up implementation of the 2026-2030 cooperation memorandum to make their partnership more substantive, diverse, and effective.

They said closer local-level cooperation would also contribute to strengthening the broader relationship of friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.

By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Thuy Doan