Ho Chi Minh City launches major infrastructure projects ahead of National Day

Ho Chi Minh City on August 29 inaugurated and broke ground on 11 projects worth more than VND181.4 trillion (US$6.95 billion) to mark National Day, covering transportation, environmental protection, education, social housing and urban improvement.

The ceremony was held at two locations. The main venue was at the project to upgrade and widen National Highway 13 from Binh Trieu Bridge to the Binh Duong-area boundary in Hiep Binh Ward, while the online venue was at the Ma Lang and Cho Ga - Gao urban improvement project in Cau Ong Lanh Ward.

Major projects on National Highways 1 and 13, Ring Road 4 break ground

At the inauguration and groundbreaking ceremony for 11 works and projects in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Quoc Hung

Of the 11 projects, three were inaugurated. The project to renovate and upgrade Marie Curie High School's C building has total investment of VND42 billion; the project to build, upgrade and renovate Vo Truong Toan High School is worth VND175 billion and the project to upgrade Tran Van Giau High School costs VND78 billion.

Eight projects broke ground on the occasion, including several large-scale transportation projects.

The project to upgrade and widen National Highway 13 has total investment of about VND20.678 trillion and spans approximately 5.9km. The road will have a 60-meter cross-section and 10-14 lanes. It is expected to be completed and put into operation by the end of 2028.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (R) shakes hands with delegates at the inauguration and groundbreaking ceremony for 11 works and projects in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: SGGP/Quoc Hung

The project to upgrade and widen National Highway 1 from Kinh Duong Vuong Street to the Tay Ninh Province boundary has total investment of about VND16.285 trillion and spans approximately 9.62km. The road will have a 60-meter cross-section and 10-12 lanes and is expected to be completed in 2029.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Secretary Tran Luu Quang, along with city leaders and delegates, attends the groundbreaking ceremony for the urban renewal project in the Ma Lang and Cho Ga - Gao areas. Photo: Quoc Hung.

HCMC also broke ground on two component projects of the HCMC Ring Road 4 project. Component Project 2-1, involving construction of an expressway section from the Toc Tien - Chau Pha intersection to Chau Duc Bridge, has total investment of about VND5.247 trillion and spans approximately 18.25km. The project will initially have four expressway lanes and is expected to be completed in 2029.

Component Project 2-3, involving construction of an expressway section from the Saigon River to Thay Cai Canal, has total investment of about VND8.761 trillion and is expected to be completed and put into operation in 2029.

City carries out urban improvement projects worth VND15.674 trillion

At the inauguration and groundbreaking ceremony for projects in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Hoang Hung

In the environmental sector, the Binh Duong Province Water Environment Improvement Project has total investment of about VND7.211 trillion. The project will build wastewater collection networks and pumping stations and construct and upgrade treatment plants, adding total treatment capacity of about 60,000 cubic meters per day. The project is expected to be completed and put into use in 2028.

An aerial view of the Ma Lang area in Cau Ong Lanh Ward prior to the implementation of the urban renewal project. Photo: Hoang Hung.

In the social housing sector, the social housing project under the Tien Phuoc Residential Area - New Urban Area in southern HCMC, Binh Hung Commune, will comprise an 18-story building with about 342 apartments. It has total investment of about VND306 billion and an expected construction period of 72 months.

Perspective view of the National Highway 13 expansion

The Le Thanh Tan Tao 2 social housing project in Binh Tan Ward will comprise about 432 apartments, with total investment of about VND550 billion.

At the venue in Cau Ong Lanh Ward, the Ma Lang and Cho Ga - Gao urban improvement project officially broke ground.

HCMC has studied the project for many years to renovate the long-established residential area, where infrastructure has deteriorated and living conditions remain difficult despite its central location.

The project has total investment of about VND15.674 trillion and will be implemented under a public-private partnership arrangement using a BT contract, with Khang Dien Company as the investor. It will focus on comprehensively developing technical and social infrastructure, schools and housing for on-site resettlement.

The Ma Lang area covers about 3.8 hectares and is expected to feature a 38-story apartment building with 1,400 social housing apartments and 93 low-rise homes, along with a park of about 1.25 hectares and a combined primary and middle school.

The Cho Ga - Gao area, located in Ben Thanh Ward, covers about 4,350 square meters. It is expected to receive investment in technical and social infrastructure and about 760 social housing apartments for resettlement.

A representative of Khang Dien Company said the company would mobilize the necessary resources and coordinate with state management agencies during implementation, comply with legal regulations, and ensure project quality and progress.

HCMC Vice Chairman of the People's Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh speaks at the event. Photo: Hoang Hung

The Ma Lang and Cho Ga - Gao urban improvement project is expected to be completed and put into operation in 2029. Upon completion, it will help improve residents' living conditions, supplement social infrastructure and create a safer and more orderly urban environment, while linking urban improvement with social welfare and on-site resettlement goals.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh emphasized that the projects launched or inaugurated on the occasion are not merely infrastructure, urban development, education and social welfare projects, but also demonstrate the city's determination to mobilize resources, create new growth momentum and improve residents' quality of life.

HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the People's Committee attends the event. Photo: Hoang Hung

The HCMC People's Committee Vice Chairman asked relevant units to ensure project progress and quality, use resources efficiently and measure performance based on the effectiveness of serving residents.

Mr. Nguyen Cong Vinh said that HCMC's socioeconomic situation had achieved many positive results in the first eight months of 2026. State budget revenue exceeded VND625.4 trillion, reaching 78 percent of the estimate; the industrial production index increased 10.7 percent; and the city welcomed more than 7.9 million international visitors.

Foreign investment attraction exceeded US$10 billion, while public investment disbursement reached VND84.138 trillion, equivalent to 57 percent of the plan.

At the same time, HCMC is focusing on completing the city master plan for the 2025-2050 period, with a 100-year vision; promoting the transit-oriented development (TOD) model; and implementing measures to prepare facilities for the new school year.

“The simultaneous groundbreaking and inauguration of projects on the occasion of National Day is expected to create additional momentum for HCMC to accelerate infrastructure investment, expand its development space, improve quality of life and work toward building a civilized, modern and compassionate city,” he said.

Residents eagerly await new homes as urban renewal project kicks off Attending the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ma Lang and Cho Ga - Gao urban renewal project, dweller Phan Thi Kim Tien from Neighborhood 5, Cau Ong Lanh Ward, could not hide her joy after years of waiting for the project to be implemented. Sharing with SGGP Newspaper reporters, resident Phan Thi Kim Tien said local residents are thrilled that the project has officially broken ground. The urban rejuvenation policy has been anticipated by the community for many years, as most houses in the area are severely degraded, narrow, and plagued by challenging living conditions. According to her, once construction begins, residents' primary concerns center around the implementation process, particularly compensation, support, and relocation policies. She hopes these policies will be executed transparently and publicly to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the affected households, while expressing expectations for a smooth on-site resettlement process. She also anticipates that upon completion, the project will feature fully integrated schools, parks, technical infrastructure, and essential amenities to foster a safe and civilized living environment, while urging that the project remain on schedule so these aspirations soon become reality.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan