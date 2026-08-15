Quang Ngai's economic, industrial zones attract 440 projects worth US$20 billion

To date, the economic zones and industrial parks of the central province of Quang Ngai have attracted over 440 investment projects with a total registered capital of nearly US$20 billion and an implemented capital exceeding US$14 billion.

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc speaks at the event. Photo: Nguyen Trang

The Management Authority of Dung Quat Economic Zone and Quang Ngai Industrial Parks celebrated its 30th founding anniversary (August 16, 1996 – August 16, 2026) on the morning of August 15.

Attending the ceremony were Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc; Vice Chairman of the National Assembly and Senior Lieutenant General Tran Quang Phuong; Deputy Head of the Central Organization Commission Bui Thi Quynh Van; and Deputy Head of the Central Policy and Strategy Commission Nguyen Hoang Giang, alongside leaders from ministries, central agencies, and Quang Ngai Province.

Participants at the event. Photo: Nguyen Trang

Speaking at the event, Head Luong Kim Son of the Management Authority of Dung Quat Economic Zone and Quang Ngai Industrial Parks stated that over 30 years of formation and development, the management authority has progressively affirmed its role as a focal point in management, investment attraction, and accompanying businesses, thereby contributing to industrialization and creating momentum for the socio-economic development of Quang Ngai Province. To date, the economic zones and industrial parks of the province have attracted over 440 investment projects with a total registered capital of nearly US$20 billion and an implemented capital exceeding US$14 billion.

Quảng Ngãi provincial leaders present investment certificates to enterprises. Photo: Nguyen Trang

Currently, 350 projects are operational, and more than 81,000 workers are employed within these economic zones and industrial parks.

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc presents Labor Orders to two individuals. Photo: Nguyen Trang

Addressing the ceremony, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc commended, congratulated, and highly praised the outstanding results achieved by the management authority, alongside the Party organization, government, and people of Quang Ngai Province over the 30-year journey of construction and development.

The organizing committee awards scholarships and bicycles to 15 outstanding students facing hardship who have excelled in their studies. Photo: Nguyen Trang

The Permanent Deputy Prime Minister assigned the Ministry of Construction to take the lead, in coordination with the People's Committee of Da Nang City and the People's Committee of Quang Ngai Province, to urgently research and optimize the alignment of inter-regional high-speed transport infrastructure connectivity, particularly the direct connection route to Chu Lai International Airport. This effort will establish a decisive lever to optimize the logistics network and generate strong development momentum for the entire Central economic corridor.

On this occasion, under the authorization of the State President, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc presented the Second-Class Labor Medal to Vu Manh Hai, former Deputy Head of the former Kon Tum Provincial Economic Zone Management Authority, and the Third-Class Labor Medal to Ha Hong Duy, former Deputy Head of the Management Authority of Dung Quat Economic Zone and Quang Ngai Industrial Parks.

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc also presented a symbolic plaque worth VND2 billion to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Quang Ngai Province and gave gifts to the management authority.

The organizing committee likewise presented the Promotion of Learning Fund to representatives of 15 communes and wards across the province. Simultaneously, they awarded scholarships for the 2025-2026 academic year and presented bicycles to 15 exemplary students facing difficult circumstances who exhibit strong willpower to excel in their studies.

By Nguyen Trang - Translated by Anh Quan