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Support programs assist disadvantaged ethnic minority communities

SGGPO

Support programs have been organized to assist disadvantaged ethnic minority communities, including Khmer students, with gifts and bicycles ahead of the new school year in the Mekong Delta’s localities.

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Representatives of sponsors hand over bicycles to authorities in Ngai Tu Commune, Vinh Long Province. (Photo: SGGP)

On the morning of August 14, the Internal Security Department under the Ministry of Public Security (A02), in coordination with the Can Tho City Police, sponsors and the An Ninh Commune People’s Committee in Can Tho City, organized a program to present gifts and provide support to ethnic minority households.

The program was held as part of activities marking the 81st anniversary of the founding of the People’s Public Security Forces (August 19, 1945–August 19, 2026).

Representatives of the participating agencies presented 100 gifts and 100 bicycles to disadvantaged Khmer students in the area.

The gifts, worth more than VND200 million (US$7,649) in total, were donated by agencies, organizations, businesses, and benefactors in Ho Chi Minh City and other localities.

Previously, a delegation from A02, businesses, and benefactors, in coordination with Vinh Long Provincial Police and the Ngai Tu Commune People’s Committee in Vinh Long Province, presented 100 gift packages and 100 bicycles, worth VND200 million, to disadvantaged Khmer students on the occasion of the 2026-2027 school year opening.

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The A02 leader presents gifts to the chief monk of a Khmer pagoda in Ngai Tu Commune, Vinh Long Province. (Photo: SGGP)
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Representatives of sponsoring organizations and businesses present bicycles to students in An Ninh Commune, Can Tho City. (Photo: SGGP)
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Students receive new bicycles. (Photo: SGGP)
By Hoai Nam—Translated by Kim Khanh

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Support programs disadvantaged ethnic minority communities Khmer students Internal Security Department under the Ministry of Public Security (A02) People’s Public Security Forces Can Tho Vinh Long

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