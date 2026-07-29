Hanoi welcomes 21.16 million visitors in first seven months

Hanoi received an estimated 3.16 million visitors in July, up 11.3 percent from the same month last year, the Hanoi Department of Tourism said on July 29.

The total included an estimated 666,670 international visitors and 2.5 million domestic travelers.

In the first seven months of 2026, the capital welcomed an estimated 21.16 million visitors, a 15 percent increase from a year earlier. Of the total, 5.31 million were international visitors and 15.85 million were domestic tourists.

Tourism revenue reached an estimated VND86.47 trillion (about US$3.3 billion), up 17.9 percent year-on-year.

Alongside rising visitor numbers and revenue, Hanoi has continued to improve its tourism services.

A view of Hanoi from Yen Phu Street. Photo: SGGP/ Thu Ha

The city now has 64 tourism service establishments meeting official standards, including 28 dining venues, 24 shopping facilities, nine entertainment venues and three wellness centers.

Hotel occupancy averaged 58.19 percent in July.

Hanoi has also strengthened its reputation through improved tourism services. The city was recently ranked second among the world's ten cities with the friendliest customer service by UK-based platform MoneySuperMarket.

By Vinh Xuan- Translated by Huyen Huong