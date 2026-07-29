Thunderstorms damage dozens of homes in Ca Mau

Severe thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds have damaged 57 homes across Ca Mau Province over the past three days.

The Ca Mau Provincial Civil Defense Command directed authorities in affected communes to assess the damage and compile reports to support financial assistance under government regulations.

A house collapses after being hit by strong winds in Da Bac Commune, Ca Mau Province

The thunderstorms destroyed eight homes and ripped the roofs off another 49 in 11 communes of Da Bac, Song Doc, Dat Moi, Nam Can, Luong The Tran, Dam Doi, Khanh An, Phu Tan, Tan Loc, Cai Doi Vam and Nguyen Phich.

The severe weather also injured one person and brought down a ceremonial gateway, with total losses estimated at more than VND880 million (about US$34,000).

A local official in Da Bac Commune, Ca Mau Province, presents financial assistance to a resident affected by the thunderstorms.

Following the thunderstorms, local authorities deployed emergency response teams to help residents clear debris, reinforce and repair damaged homes, and provide initial financial assistance to households suffering severe losses or facing financial hardship.

Emergency responders help residents clean up after severe thunderstorms and strong winds.

Civil defense commands across the province remain on 24-hour alert, closely monitoring weather developments while urging residents to take preventive measures against further severe weather.

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By Tan Thai- Translated by Huyen Huong