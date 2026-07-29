Thunderstorms damage dozens of homes in Ca Mau

The Ca Mau Provincial Civil Defense Command directed authorities in affected communes to assess the damage and compile reports to support financial assistance under government regulations.
The thunderstorms destroyed eight homes and ripped the roofs off another 49 in 11 communes of Da Bac, Song Doc, Dat Moi, Nam Can, Luong The Tran, Dam Doi, Khanh An, Phu Tan, Tan Loc, Cai Doi Vam and Nguyen Phich.
The severe weather also injured one person and brought down a ceremonial gateway, with total losses estimated at more than VND880 million (about US$34,000).
Following the thunderstorms, local authorities deployed emergency response teams to help residents clear debris, reinforce and repair damaged homes, and provide initial financial assistance to households suffering severe losses or facing financial hardship.
Civil defense commands across the province remain on 24-hour alert, closely monitoring weather developments while urging residents to take preventive measures against further severe weather.