Travel

Tourist boat services to Ke Ga Lighthouse suspended

SGGPO

Authorities in Lam Dong Province have suspended all speedboat services transporting tourists to Ke Ga Lighthouse.

All speedboats transporting visitors to Ke Ga Lighthouse in Lam Dong Province have been temporarily suspended to allow authorities to review safety regulations and complete legal procedures before services resume.

Mai Thi Ngoc Anh, Chairwoman of the Tan Thanh Commune People's Committee, on July 29 ordered the suspension following an intensive inspection of inland waterway vessels serving tourists in the area.

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A speedboat transports tourists to Ke Ga Lighthouse. Photo: SGGP/ Tien Thang

The inspection showed that most speedboats meet registration and safety equipment requirements. However, the docking areas have not fulfilled the technical and administrative requirements needed to operate legally as inland waterway terminals.

As a result, local boat operators agreed to temporarily suspend passenger services while completing the necessary documentation in accordance with guidance from the authorities.

Local authorities will also reinspect vessels and operators, while consulting relevant agencies to finalize the legal framework governing passenger transport to Ke Ga Lighthouse.

Local authorities hope to complete the review and restore boat services by the end of August 2026 if all regulatory requirements are satisfied.

Ke Ga Lighthouse, built more than a century ago, stands on a rocky islet off the coast of Tan Thanh Commune. It is one of the country's oldest lighthouses and a well-known tourist attraction along the country's South-Central coast.

By Tien Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Ke Ga Lighthouse Lam Dong speedboat services tourist boats safety inspection inland waterways

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