Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City, Catalonia deepen trade and investment cooperation

SGGPO

Ho Chi Minh City and Spain's Catalonia region are seeking to strengthen trade, investment and innovation ties through a new investment promotion conference.

As of July 29, the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC), in coordination with Catalonia Trade and Investment, held the Ho Chi Minh City- Catalonia Investment Promotion Conference 2026.

The event was attended by Nguyen Loc Ha, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee; Pham Quang Nhat, Director of ITPC; Catalan President Salvador Illa i Roca; Spanish Ambassador to Vietnam Carmen Cano de Lasala; and representatives of government agencies, business associations and enterprises from both sides.

Addressing the conference, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Loc Ha said the presence of Catalonia's leaders and business community reflected a shared commitment to elevating economic, trade and investment relations between Vietnam and Spain, particularly between Ho Chi Minh City and Catalonia.

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Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Loc Ha addresses the conference.

He noted that Ho Chi Minh City and Catalonia share many similarities as economic powerhouses and leading centers for industry, logistics and innovation in their respective countries.

Although Ho Chi Minh City and Barcelona signed a memorandum of understanding in 2009, cooperation has remained limited. The Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee said that the Catalan President's visit and the conference provide an opportunity to reinvigorate bilateral ties, update cooperation priorities in line with new development needs, and promote practical joint projects and programs.

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Conference delegates attend the Ho Chi Minh City- Catalonia Investment Promotion Conference 2026.

Featuring two thematic sessions, “Strategic Technology Cooperation and Innovation Ecosystems” and “Smart Logistics, Supply Chain Connectivity and Global Trade Infrastructure”, the conference offered businesses from both sides opportunities to learn about each other's investment environment and explore partnerships in strategic technologies, semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), innovation, logistics, smart ports, green energy and advanced manufacturing.

By Xuan Hanh- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Ho Chi Minh City Catalonia trade cooperation investment promotion ITPC Vietnam-Spain relations artificial intelligence semiconductors logistics innovation

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