Ho Chi Minh City

Wartime records bring new hope for missing martyrs

SGGP

HCMC will receive wartime records and artifacts on July 9 to support the search for missing martyrs.

z8017413102301-cb0a887b6fc68776d7f58eb9d1e61882-160-7584jpg-7877-1958.jpg.jfif
Eleven martyrs' remains have been recovered at Le Thi Rieng Park.

HCMC's Steering Committee for the Search, Recovery, and Identification of Martyrs' Remains is scheduled to receive wartime artifacts and burial records on July 9 from the research team behind the Vietnam Center and Sam Johnson Vietnam Archive's initiative to locate Vietnamese missing in the war at Texas Tech University in the United States.

The handover includes files related to three martyrs' personal artifacts, burial records, and a cemetery map identifying the graves of 21 martyrs at K76A Hospital, as well as decoded information on Military Unit 926 linked to artifacts discovered at Le Thi Rieng Park.

The documents, records, and artifacts were compiled to support Vietnamese authorities in expanding their database for cross-checking historical records, verifying witness accounts, conducting field surveys, and gradually identifying the burial sites of martyrs whose resting places remain unknown.

Over the years, the Texas Tech research team has collaborated with organizations in Vietnam and abroad to collect, digitize, and share wartime archives. Several of these records have already contributed to verifying information, locating burial sites, and supporting the recovery of martyrs' remains.

After the handover, the city's steering committee will classify, preserve, and analyze the materials while coordinating with relevant agencies to verify records through field investigations and information provided by veterans, historical witnesses, martyrs' families, and local authorities. Personal artifacts will be returned to relatives once their identities are confirmed.

The transfer comes as HCMC intensifies its 500-day campaign to accelerate the search, recovery, and identification of martyrs' remains, including ongoing excavation efforts at Le Thi Rieng Park. The city also continues to call on veterans, witnesses, and families at home and abroad to provide information on soldiers who died during the 1968 Battle of Tan Son Nhat Airport, as authorities combine historical archives, eyewitness testimony, and scientific methods to reunite the fallen with their families.

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

wartime records Vietnam Center and Sam Johnson Vietnam Archive's initiative Texas Tech University Le Thi Rieng Park missing martyrs

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn