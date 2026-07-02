Tropical depression in East Sea may strengthen into storm

A tropical depression over the northern East Sea is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm on July 2, bringing strong winds, rough seas and hazardous conditions for vessels.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the center of the tropical depression was located at about 16.8 degrees North latitude and 115.2 degrees East longitude on the morning of July 2, approximately 400 kilometers east of the Hoang Sa (Paracel) Archipelago.

Maximum sustained winds near the center reached 50-61 kilometers per hour (force 7), with gusts of up to force 9. The system was moving northwest at around 25 kilometers per hour.

Forecast track of the tropical depression in the East Sea as of the morning of July 2. (Source: National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting)

Forecasters said that the tropical depression is expected to turn west-northwest at about 15 kilometers per hour and could strengthen into a tropical storm later on July 2.

By the morning of July 3, the storm is forecast to be over the waters north of the Paracel Archipelago, with sustained winds of force 8 and gusts of up to force 10. By the following morning, it is expected to move northwest toward Hainan Island, China, while maintaining the same intensity.

The weather agency warned that the northern East Sea, including the waters around the Paracel Archipelago, will experience force 6-7 winds, gusting to force 9, with waves of two to three meters and rough seas.

From the afternoon of July 2, areas near the storm's center are expected to see force 8-9 winds, gusts of force 11-12, and waves of three to five meters, creating very rough sea conditions.

Ships operating in the affected waters have been advised to remain alert for thunderstorms, waterspouts, strong winds and high waves.

Over the subsequent 48 to 72 hours, the storm is forecast to continue moving north-northwest at around 15 kilometers per hour.

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By Phuc Hau – Translated by Huyen Huong