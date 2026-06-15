More than 17,000 fuel retail outlets switched to E10 gasoline

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, after 15 days of nationwide implementation, the supply of E10 gasoline has been fully ensured, with over 17,000 fuel retail outlets having completed the transition in line with the established roadmap.

Residents in Hanoi refuel their vehicles with E10 gasoline at a fuel station on Le Van Luong Street, Hanoi. (Photo: SGGP)

On June 15, the Task Force responsible for implementing Circular No. 50/2025/TT-BCT of the Ministry of Industry and Trade announced that the supply of biofuel nationwide has remained largely sufficient, meeting consumer demand, with no disruptions in supply reported during the initial phase of implementation.

E10 gasoline has been rolled out nationwide since June 1, 2026, in accordance with the Government’s roadmap for the development of biofuels. Following the first half-month of implementation, the Ministry of Industry and Trade and relevant agencies have continuously issued regulatory and operational directives to ensure adequate supply, maintain market stability, and promptly address any emerging challenges.

According to statistics compiled through June 8, total biofuel consumption during the first eight days of implementation reached approximately 310 million liters. Of this amount, E10 gasoline accounted for around 290 million liters, while E5 gasoline represented approximately 20 million liters.

At present, 11 out of 26 key petroleum wholesalers continue to market E5 gasoline, while 4 out of 8 blending and mixing enterprises are still producing and supplying this fuel grade.

The Task Force overseeing the implementation of Circular No. 50/2025/TT-BCT stated that key petroleum wholesalers, distributors, and fuel retail networks have proactively secured supplies and completed the conversion of their technical infrastructure in accordance with the prescribed roadmap. Fuel trading activities have remained stable, with no shortages reported in the market.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vietnam currently has more than 17,000 fuel retail outlets nationwide. All outlets that sell gasoline have completed the transition to biofuel trading in compliance with the applicable regulations.

To ensure the smooth operation of the market, the Department of Domestic Market Management and Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has instructed petroleum traders to strictly comply with fuel pricing regulations, including the proper listing and application of retail prices.

The agency has also recently issued a directive requiring key petroleum wholesalers to proactively secure supply sources and ensure adequate distribution of both E10 and E5 gasoline across their distribution networks, preventing any disruption to fuel supplies.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has also established specialized inspection teams to oversee biofuel blending and mixing activities, ensuring that the nationwide rollout of E10 gasoline is implemented in full compliance with applicable regulations.

Relevant units under the ministry continue to monitor the supply of fuel ethanol (E100), as well as ethanol import and trading activities, to proactively balance supply and demand. Consumer information systems are also being updated regularly through the “Quanh Toi” mobile application, enabling users to locate nearby retail outlets offering E5 and E10 gasoline.

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By Phuc Van – Translated by Kim Khanh