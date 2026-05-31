Warm, solemn Vesak celebrations held across Ho Chi Minh City

The fourth lunar month has arrived, bringing with it a spirit of reverence as Buddhist followers and temples across Ho Chi Minh City commemorate Buddha’s Birthday Celebration for the Buddhist Calendar 2570.

A procession carrying the statue of the Infant Buddha along a 4-kilometer route from An Quang Pagoda to Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda on the evening of May 24 marked the celebration of Vesak.

This year's Vesak celebrations are being held from May 24 to 31 (the 8th to the 15th day of the fourth lunar month). The event is held to honor the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha Shakyamuni while promoting the values of compassion, wisdom, harmony, and service to society.

A lantern-floating ceremony at Phap Hoa Pagoda, located in Nhieu Loc Ward, is among the highlights of the Vesak celebrations in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vesak Day, marking the 2,570th anniversary of the Lord Buddha’s birthday, was held at three main ceremonial platforms of the Ho Chi Minh City Buddhist Sangha with a wide range of spiritual programs and rituals, including the headquarters of the Ho Chi Minh City Chapter of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha—Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda at Nos. 242–244 on Ba Thang Hai (February 3) Street, Hoa Hung Ward; the Bai Truoc (Front Beach) area in Vung Tau Ward; and the Office of the Executive Committee—Hoi Khanh Monastery, located at No. 29 on Hoi Khanh Pagoda Street, Phu Cuong 1 Quarter, Thu Dau Mot Ward.

Most Venerable Thich Le Trang, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council and Head of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) Executive Board in HCMC presides over the Buddha Bathing Ceremony at Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda.

A large number of residents, including many artists and cultural figures, participated in the procession of the Infant Buddha statue in celebration of Vesak.

According to the Organizing Committee of the Lord Buddha’s 2570th birthday anniversary in Ho Chi Minh City, the main celebration will commence at 5:30 a.m. on May 31, coinciding with the Full Moon Day of the fourth lunar month.

The ceremony will be attended by the Supreme Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, Most Venerable Vice Supreme Patriarchs, members of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, the President of the Executive Council, representatives of the Executive Council, the Executive Board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in Ho Chi Minh City, as well as leaders of central and municipal agencies, representatives of other religious organizations, diplomatic missions based in the city, and a large number of monks, nuns, and Buddhist followers.

Many people gather to watch and take part in the lantern-floating ceremony, offering prayers for peace, good health, and well-being.

Participants release floating lanterns while offering prayers for peace, happiness, and well-being. All lanterns were collected after the ceremony to help protect the environment.

The Buddha Bathing Ceremony at Lien Tri Pagoda in Vung Tau Ward

The Buddha Bathing Ceremony at Duoc Su Pagoda in Phuoc Thang Ward

Thousands of people take part in a flower-float parade celebrating Vesak Day in Vung Tau Ward.

Venerable members of the Executive Board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in Ho Chi Minh City solemnly carry the statue of the Infant Buddha from Hoi Khanh Patriarchal Pagoda to the Vesak ceremonial platform at Hoi An Pagoda in Binh Duong Ward.

A flower-float parade celebrating Vesak Day proceeded from Hoi Khanh Buddhist Temple in Thu Dau Mot Ward to Hoi An Pagoda in Binh Duong Ward.

The organizing committee present gifts to disadvantaged families.

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By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh