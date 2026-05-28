Ho Chi Minh City steps up publishing and printing inspections

Ho Chi Minh City authorities have launched tighter checks on publishing, printing and distribution operations, aiming to curb violations and strengthen oversight in the sector.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Police, conducted specialized inspections of publishing, printing, and distribution at several printing facilities in the city, uncovering numerous violations related to printing licenses, record keeping, and reporting requirements.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, in early May 2026, the department, in coordination with the City Police, conducted specialized inspections of publishing, printing, and distribution at several printing facilities in the city, detecting and handling violations.

Common violations mainly involved failing to renew printing licenses when there were changes in information as required; operating printing or post-printing processing without completing the necessary registration or confirmation procedures; failing to maintain complete records related to printed products; and failing to comply with reporting requirements.

Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Culture and Sports has issued a call for tighter compliance among organizations, businesses, and households engaged in typesetting, printing, post-printing processing, and photocopying services.

Authorities are urging operators in these sectors to proactively study and update themselves on relevant legal regulations. The department emphasized that strict adherence to operating conditions, administrative procedures, reporting obligations, and record-keeping responsibilities is essential to ensure lawful and sustainable business practices.

Printing establishments should regularly review their legal status and promptly carry out procedures for new issuance, renewal, or adjustment of licenses and operating certificates when there are changes in relevant information. They should also strictly comply with regulations on managing printed products, ensuring the origin and content of printed products comply with the law.

Agencies, organizations, businesses, and individuals needing to order printed products should choose printing establishments that meet the necessary operating conditions. The requirement to sign and maintain complete records and documents is intended to ensure the legitimate rights and interests of all parties, while also contributing to preventing violations in printing activities.

Organizations and individuals needing to carry out administrative procedures in the printing sector can submit applications online through the National Public Service Portal or contact the Ho Chi Minh City Public Administrative Service Center for guidance.

In the future, the department will continue to promote the dissemination of laws and regulations, guide organizations and individuals to comply with regulations on printing activities; strengthen inspection and supervision, and strictly handle violations.

By Cam Nuong - Translated by Anh Quan