2026 Summer Youth Volunteer Campaign launched

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee launched the 2026 Summer Youth Volunteer Campaign, coinciding with the nationwide observance of the 2026 Action Month for Children in Ba Chuc Commune, An Giang Province, on May 23.

Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Policies and Strategies, Nguyen Thanh Nghi performs the flag handover ceremony for the 2026 Summer Youth Volunteer Campaign. (Photo: SGGP)

In his remarks launching the campaign, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Bui Quang Huy stated that the selection of Ba Chuc Commune in An Giang Province — a frontline area of the Fatherland — as the venue for the launch ceremony carried special significance, affirming the message that Vietnamese youth are always ready to be present in difficult areas, particularly border regions. Through these activities, young people contribute to strengthening the people’s security posture and safeguarding national sovereignty and security.

The organizing committee presenting gifts to disadvantaged students in An Giang Province (Photo: SGGP)

The 2026 Summer Youth Volunteer Campaign will run from April to August across 248 communes and wards in land border areas, featuring a wide range of activities focusing on border regions, digital transformation, entrepreneurship, and social welfare.

The campaign’s organizing committee has set targets of mobilizing 10 million youth union members and young people to participate in volunteer activities; planting 8 million new trees; and supporting the implementation of 25,000 youth-led ideas and initiatives.

Notably, the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union aims to facilitate at least VND1 trillion (US$38 million) in loan capital to support young entrepreneurs and start-ups; organize 350 innovative start-up projects; provide career guidance and counselling for 1.2 million young people; and introduce jobs to 300,000 youths.

A new feature of the 2026 Summer Youth Volunteer Campaign is that each commune and ward participating in the campaign will establish at least one “Digital Literacy Team” to help residents improve digital skills, access online public services, and use cashless payment methods.

At the launch ceremony, the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, together with partner organizations, presented more than VND3 billion to the An Giang Provincial Youth Union to implement various youth projects, including the “National Flag Road", “Lighting up Border Areas", “Happy House", children’s playgrounds, free Wi-Fi access, and the “Digitalization of Historical Relics” project at the Ba Chuc tomb recognized as the national historical relic site.

Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Policies and Strategies Nguyen Thanh Nghi delivers his speech at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

In his directive remarks at the launch ceremony, head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Policies and Strategies Nguyen Thanh Nghi acknowledged the proactiveness and creativity of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in renewing the contents of this year’s campaign, particularly activities directed toward border and disadvantaged areas.

He called on Youth Union, Association, and Young Pioneer Organization committees at all levels to continue strongly innovating the content and methods of organizing volunteer activities in a practical, effective, and sustainable manner; closely align activities with local realities and the needs of the people, while avoiding formalism and scattered implementation.

He also urged the effective implementation of the “Digital Literacy” movement to create favorable conditions for young people to pursue lifelong learning, improve professional qualifications, foreign language proficiency, and science and technology knowledge to meet the country’s development requirements in the new period.

Regarding child care and protection, he stressed the need to pay greater attention to children in remote, border, and island areas, as well as disadvantaged children; organize safe, healthy, and meaningful summer activities; and strengthen education on accident and injury prevention, drowning prevention, and self-protection skills in cyberspace.

The organizing committee of the 2026 Summer Youth Volunteer Campaign presents gifts to disadvantaged residents in Ba Chuc border commune, An Giang Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Youth union members plant trees in Ba Chuc border commune, An Giang Province, following the launch ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

By Huy Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh