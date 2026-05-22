Heatwave expands across Northern and Central regions, forecasters say

A major heatwave is expanding across the Northern and Central regions with temperatures expected to surge up to 39 degrees Celsius (102.2°F) over the coming days, state and international meteorological agencies announced on Friday.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that temperatures in the northern delta plains, including parts of Phu Tho Province and the capital city of Hanoi, will hit 34 to 36 degrees Celsius on Friday, with humidity dropping as low as 50 percent.

The Central region, stretching from Thanh Hoa to Hue and down the south-central coast, is experiencing severe heat, with localized temperatures already surpassing 37 degrees Celsius.

Global forecasting systems including the U.S. Global Forecast System (GFS), the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), and the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) are aligned with Vietnam's domestic data, predicting a prolonged high temperature trend through the end of May.

Weather agencies warned of the following upcoming developments:

· The heatwave will peak between May 24 and May 27, pushing widespread temperatures to between 36 and 39 degrees Celsius across the Northern and Central region.

· Northern mountainous regions will face risks of localized thunderstorms, tornadoes, lightning, hail, and strong gusts during evening hours despite daytime heat.

· The Southern region will maintain a pattern of daytime sun followed by scattered evening downpours, with some areas receiving localized rainfall exceeding 50mm.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan