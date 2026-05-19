HCMC to offer free metro tickets for disadvantaged passengers

Starting June 5, Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Company No. 1 will launch a pilot “Compassionate Ticket ATM” program on Metro Line 1 to provide free rides for people in difficult circumstances.

On May 19, Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Company No. 1 (HURC1), in coordination with Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV), announced the rollout of the “Compassionate Ticket ATM” program on Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien).

The initiative aims to support disadvantaged residents with free metro access while promoting public transport use and environmentally friendly travel.

The program will officially operate from June 5, 2026 at key stations, initially including Ben Thanh Station and Suoi Tien Bus Station.

The system will be installed as automated ticket kiosks, allowing eligible passengers to receive free metro tickets by scanning a QR code linked to their citizen ID or VNeID application.

Each passenger can receive one ticket per transaction, with a minimum 30-minute interval required before obtaining another. The system will store user identification and usage data for verification and management purposes.

Illustrative photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung

According to HURC1, the program is implemented through social funding sources, connecting businesses, organizations and individuals who contribute funding equivalent to the number of tickets donated.

The initiative is currently expected to provide around 500 to 1,000 free tickets per day.

Information on registration and ticket collection will be announced at stations and on the official HTV ATM Ve Nghia Tinh website from June 5, 2026.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong