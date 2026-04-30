Holiday traffic snarls hit Hanoi as Southern expressway flows smoothly

Traffic conditions diverged nationwide on April 30, with heavy congestion on routes out of Hanoi while newly opened Southern expressways remained largely free-flowing.

Prolonged congestion grips Nguyen Xien Street in Hanoi.

Traffic conditions diverged sharply across Vietnam on April 30, the first day of the April 30-May 1 holiday, with severe congestion reported on key routes out of Hanoi while newly opened expressway sections in the South remained largely free-flowing, even as nationwide traffic accidents declined.

Heavy traffic persists on Nguyen Xien and Nghiem Xuan Yem streets heading toward Giai Phong.

In the capital, gridlock persisted well into the afternoon on routes heading south. As of 2 p.m., vehicles were still crawling out of the city center, following hours of heavy congestion from early morning. Major arteries such as Nguyen Xien and Nghiem Xuan Yem, leading toward Giai Phong Street, were packed with cars and motorbikes inching forward, often encroaching on lanes. The situation was further complicated by passengers waiting along roadsides instead of at bus stations.

Many passengers wait along the roadside instead of entering bus stations.

On Giai Phong Street, traffic toward National Highway 1 and the Phap Van – Cau Gie Expressway remained heavily congested from early morning until early afternoon before gradually easing. Meanwhile, elevated Ring Road 3 sections near Linh Dam urban area continued to experience bottlenecks as vehicles funneled toward the Phap Van – Cau Gie and Cau Gie – Ninh Binh expressways.

Vehicles pack Giai Phong Street toward National Highway 1 and the Phap Van – Cau Gie Expressway.

Several stretches of the North–South Expressway, particularly through Phu Ly and Tam Diep, also saw prolonged congestion, with some travelers reporting journey times of seven to eight hours from Hanoi to Nghe An.

Gridlock on the North–South Expressway through Tam Diep Ward, Ninh Binh Province

In contrast, traffic flowed relatively smoothly on the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway, which partially opened on April 29.

Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway remains clear on the first day of the April 30–May 1 holiday.

Despite an increase in vehicles traveling from HCMC and Dong Nai to Vung Tau, conditions remained stable. Some slowdowns occurred at the Bung Mon – National Highway 51 intersection, but no serious congestion was recorded. Authorities deployed personnel and installed signage to guide traffic and restrict unauthorized vehicles, particularly motorbikes, from entering the expressway.

Vehicles line up to enter the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway.

Personnel are deployed at entry points to guide vehicles safely.

Staff assist in regulating traffic on the first night after the expressway opens.

Many two-wheel vehicles mistakenly entering the expressway are guided to exit the area.

Road safety data showed a mixed but improving picture. Nationwide, 37 traffic accidents were recorded on April 30, resulting in 18 fatalities and 22 injuries—all on roadways—marking a year-on-year decline across all three metrics.

The camera captures a car driving in the wrong lane.

Police also handled more than 13,100 violations, temporarily impounding dozens of cars and thousands of motorbikes, revoking 321 driver licenses, and issuing demerit points in nearly 2,000 cases. Over 2,100 alcohol-related violations and more than 3,200 speeding offenses were detected, along with eight drug-related cases.

Traffic police conduct administrative checks on drivers on the first day of the holiday.

By Minh Duy, Xuan Trung, Do Trung – Translated by Thuy Doan