Holiday traffic snarls hit Hanoi as Southern expressway flows smoothly

Traffic conditions diverged sharply across Vietnam on April 30, the first day of the April 30-May 1 holiday, with severe congestion reported on key routes out of Hanoi while newly opened expressway sections in the South remained largely free-flowing, even as nationwide traffic accidents declined.
In the capital, gridlock persisted well into the afternoon on routes heading south. As of 2 p.m., vehicles were still crawling out of the city center, following hours of heavy congestion from early morning. Major arteries such as Nguyen Xien and Nghiem Xuan Yem, leading toward Giai Phong Street, were packed with cars and motorbikes inching forward, often encroaching on lanes. The situation was further complicated by passengers waiting along roadsides instead of at bus stations.
On Giai Phong Street, traffic toward National Highway 1 and the Phap Van – Cau Gie Expressway remained heavily congested from early morning until early afternoon before gradually easing. Meanwhile, elevated Ring Road 3 sections near Linh Dam urban area continued to experience bottlenecks as vehicles funneled toward the Phap Van – Cau Gie and Cau Gie – Ninh Binh expressways.
Several stretches of the North–South Expressway, particularly through Phu Ly and Tam Diep, also saw prolonged congestion, with some travelers reporting journey times of seven to eight hours from Hanoi to Nghe An.
In contrast, traffic flowed relatively smoothly on the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway, which partially opened on April 29.
Despite an increase in vehicles traveling from HCMC and Dong Nai to Vung Tau, conditions remained stable. Some slowdowns occurred at the Bung Mon – National Highway 51 intersection, but no serious congestion was recorded. Authorities deployed personnel and installed signage to guide traffic and restrict unauthorized vehicles, particularly motorbikes, from entering the expressway.
Road safety data showed a mixed but improving picture. Nationwide, 37 traffic accidents were recorded on April 30, resulting in 18 fatalities and 22 injuries—all on roadways—marking a year-on-year decline across all three metrics.
Police also handled more than 13,100 violations, temporarily impounding dozens of cars and thousands of motorbikes, revoking 321 driver licenses, and issuing demerit points in nearly 2,000 cases. Over 2,100 alcohol-related violations and more than 3,200 speeding offenses were detected, along with eight drug-related cases.