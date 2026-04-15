Ministry urges priority for emergency escape lanes at high-risk road sections

The Ministry of Construction has called for urgent measures to improve traffic safety, including prioritizing emergency escape lanes at locations prone to vehicle speed loss of control.

The Ministry of Construction has issued an urgent directive requesting local authorities to review road infrastructure, strengthen warning systems and implement comprehensive traffic safety measures after a serious accident occurred in Lam Dong Province, leaving four people dead and more than ten injured.

Scene of the passenger bus accident in Lam Dong Province on April 6.

The ministry has asked provincial and municipal People’s Committees to instruct their construction departments and road management units to promptly review and adjust traffic organization plans in a more scientific and appropriate manner on expressways and national highways, particularly those already decentralized to local management.

Authorities are also required to revise and supplement traffic signage systems to align with actual road conditions, especially warning devices at black spots and high-risk areas such as steep mountain passes, fog-prone zones and slippery sections.

Notably, the ministry has urged localities and road management agencies to study and install emergency escape lanes at sharp curves, steep gradients and long downhill stretches, and areas with a high risk of brake failure or loss of speed control.

Priority should be given to routes with heavy truck and passenger vehicle traffic, deep embankments and limited visibility.

For passenger transport vehicles, the ministry has requested local authorities to coordinate with the Vietnam Register to tighten inspections of technical safety conditions, particularly braking systems, tires, lighting, safety equipment and emergency exits. Vehicles failing to meet safety standards will be strictly suspended from operation.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong