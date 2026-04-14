Hanoi to see thunderstorms, Ho Chi Minh City to have showers later this week

Hanoi is expected to experience thunderstorms in the coming days, while Ho Chi Minh City will continue to endure hot weather before scattered showers arrive over the weekend.

According to data released on April 14 by the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, Hanoi will see a low of around 26 degrees Celsius and a high of 33 degrees Celsius today. The sky will be cloudy without rain expected. Temperatures will rise from about 30 degrees Celsius in the morning to 32 degrees Celsius in the early afternoon, before slightly easing in the evening onwards.

Hanoi has experienced rising temperatures over the past week. (Photo: SGGP/Phuc Hau)

Over the next 10 days, Hanoi’s daytime temperatures are forecast to range between 29 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, with nighttime lows of 24 degrees Celsius to 26 degrees Celsius. Starting around April 17, the city is likely to experience showers and thunderstorms lasting for several consecutive days, accompanied by a slight drop in temperatures.

In Ho Chi Minh City, the morning will be cloudy without rain. Humidity stands at 89 percent, with light winds. Temperatures will climb to around 33 degrees Celsius by midday and early afternoon, with sunny conditions.

Forecast data for the next ten days indicates that Ho Chi Minh City will continue to experience high temperatures, typically between 33 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius during the day, with lows of 26 degrees Celsius to 27 degrees Celsius.

From now until around Friday (April 17), the weather will remain mostly cloudy with little chance of rain. From April 19 onward, scattered showers are expected to develop, followed by alternating periods of cloudiness and rain in the days after.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting also noted that the ongoing heat in the Northwest, Central Highlands and Southern regions is expected to gradually ease from April 16. However, hot conditions will persist in the Central region, with a potential decline beginning around April 17.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong