Hanoi awards heroic citizens for bravery in Linh Nam house fire

Hanoi authorities yesterday officially commended seven courageous individuals for their heroic rescue of seven trapped victims during a severe house fire at the address of 03, Alley 218, Linh Nam Street, Hoang Mai Ward.

Victims of the Linh Nam house fire are receiving crucial assistance to escape (screenshot extracted from a video clip)

According to the official decision, the commended individuals comprise

Nguyen Le Tu (residing in Van Giang Commune of Hung Yen Province), a sophomore at Hanoi University of Science and Technology;

Nguyen Van Cuong (Quang Chau Commune of Nghe An Province);

Nguyen Tien Long (Group 15 Linh Nam, Hoang Mai Ward);

Nguyen Van Dap (Hai An Commune, Ninh Binh Province);

Nguyen Van Nghia (Hai An Commune of Ninh Binh Province);

Two dedicated fire prevention and rescue officers from the Hanoi Department of Public Security.

On the same day, the Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee also submitted a formal proposal to the Prime Minister for a high-level commendation for Nguyen Van Dung (living in Giao Thuy Commune of Ninh Binh Province), temporarily residing in Group 15 of Hoang Mai Ward. Dung demonstrated an exceptionally outstanding, spontaneous achievement in rescuing trapped citizens during the aforementioned residential blaze.

Previously, on the afternoon of March 24, local residents in the vicinity of Alley 218 in Linh Nam Street detected a terrifying fire engulfing a six-story house featuring a rooftop room. Amidst the fiercely fluttering smoke and flames, numerous neighbors swiftly coordinated their efforts to rescue the stranded victims, miraculously enabling all seven individuals to escape unscathed.

Following the torturing incident, social media platforms widely circulated compelling images of two “heroes” standing precariously on the blazing roof, utilizing a hammer to dismantle the corrugated iron roofing and create a vital escape route.

Their prompt actions successfully evacuated the trapped occupants. These heroic individuals were subsequently identified as Nguyen Tien Long (43 years old, the homeowner’s son-in-law) and Nguyen Van Dung (31 years old, originally from Ninh Binh Province), a local metalworker residing in the same neighborhood.

When the conflagration erupted from the second floor of the six-story residence, seven people found themselves entirely trapped as the primary staircase was heavily obstructed by dense smoke and intense flames.

At that critical juncture, Nguyen Le Tu alongside Nguyen Tien Long bravely disregarded the pending peril. They aggressively breached the corrugated iron roof to promptly access and rescue those stranded inside. The resourceful and bold actions of these men significantly mitigated potential casualties, effectively safeguarding the lives of the trapped residents.

Student Nguyen Le Tu is proudly receiving a certificate of merit from the Ministry of Education and Training

On March 26, Acting Minister of Education and Training Hoang Minh Son signed Decision No. 701/QD-BGD&DT, officially awarding a certificate of merit to student Nguyen Le Tu, class Physics 08-K69, Faculty of Engineering Physics at Hanoi University of Science and Technology, for his exceptionally courageous intervention to save lives.

In the afternoon of the same day, acting under the explicit authorization of the Acting Minister of Education and Training, Deputy Director Nguyen Xuan An Viet of the Student Affairs Department, visited to offer encouragement, formally acknowledge, and warmly commend the courageous spirit of student Nguyen Le Tu.

Prior to this official visit, the Student Affairs Office and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of Hanoi University of Science and Technology had also visited the hospital to officially reward student Nguyen Le Tu for his bravery.

By Minh Khang, Phan Thao – Translated by Thanh Tam