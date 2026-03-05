Vietnam to establish national AI development fund

Under the plan, AI clusters will be developed under a model that combines centralised physical spaces with digital network linkages.

The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) will establish a national artificial intelligence (AI) development fund for the 2026–2027 period, following Decision No. 367/QD-TTg promulgating the plan for the implementation of the Law on AI, recently signed by Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung

The plan aims to set implementation timelines and define the responsibilities of agencies and organisations in enforcing the law nationwide. It emphasises the need for synchronous and efficient implementation, with clearly defined responsibilities and coordination mechanisms among ministries, sectors and localities. It also seeks to raise awareness among officials, businesses and the public of the importance of enforcing the Law on AI.

Under the plan, AI clusters will be developed under a model that combines centralised physical spaces with digital network linkages. These clusters will be established at high-tech parks, concentrated digital technology zones and innovation centres, while organisations and individuals will be encouraged to invest in technical infrastructure supporting cluster activities.

Ministries, sectors, localities and national media agencies, including the MoST, the Voice of Vietnam, Vietnam Television, the Vietnam News Agency and the Ministry of Justice, are tasked with disseminating information, conducting legal education and providing training on AI-related regulations from 2026 onwards.

Ministries, sectors and localities must review and assess the compatibility of existing legal documents, particularly provisions of the Law on Digital Technology Industry, to prevent overlaps and ensure consistency within the legal system. Review results and proposals for amendments, supplements, or replacements are to be submitted to the MoST for consolidation and reporting to the Prime Minister.

In 2026, the MoST will coordinate with relevant agencies to draft and submit to the Government two decrees guiding the implementation of the law. One decree will detail and provide measures to implement several articles of the Law on AI, while the other will regulate the establishment and operation of the National Artificial Intelligence Development Fund.

The Government will also promulgate a list of datasets serving AI development, a list of high-risk AI systems, and a national artificial intelligence ethics framework.

The MoST is assigned to update the National Strategy on AI every three years. Ministries, sectors and localities are required to incorporate AI development objectives into their respective strategies and development plans, while ensuring sufficient resources for implementation.

The Ministry of Education and Training will lead the formulation of a national programme on AI human resources development for submission to the Prime Minister for approval in 2026.

Ministries and sectors are also responsible for developing standards, technical regulations and professional guidelines, and issuing detailed requirements on safety, risk management and conditions for deploying AI applications within their areas of management.

Regarding infrastructure, the MoST will invest in and operate a one-stop electronic portal on AI and a national database on AI systems. The Ministry of Public Security will be responsible for the infrastructure of the National Data Centre, as well as data security, safety and the integration of source data.

The ministry will also coordinate with the Ministry of Justice, the Government Office and relevant agencies to organise inspections and assessments of the enforcement of the law and its guiding documents.

VNA