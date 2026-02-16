Ho Chi Minh City leaders extend Tet greetings to Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper

On February 15, a delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders visited and extended Lunar New Year greetings to editors, reporters, and staff of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper.

Accompanying the delegation led by Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city, Nguyen Phuoc Loc,were Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Truong Thi Bich Hanh, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Le Van Minh, and Deputy Chief of the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Hoang An.

The delegation was received by Acting Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, journalist Nguyen Khac Van, along with Deputy Editors-in-Chief Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, and Le Minh Tung.

At the meeting, the Acting Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper presented a report on the publication’s performance over the past year, highlighting efforts to enhance journalistic quality, develop sustainable media economics, and expand community-oriented initiatives beyond the newsroom. He also outlined key strategic directions for 2026 and the years ahead.

Accordingly, SGGP Newspaper reaffirmed its commitment to its guiding principles and political mandate while pledging to continue innovating and modernizing both content and format. The newspaper aims to accelerate the application of technology, broaden its digital media platforms, and expand off-page programs and social initiatives with nationwide impact.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, commended the collective efforts of the editors, reporters, and staff of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper for overcoming challenges and fulfilling their assignments effectively over the past year.

On the occasion of the Lunar New Year 2026, he extended his wishes for good health, resilience, and confidence to the newspaper’s journalists as they take on responsibilities in a new phase of development. He also urged them to continue fostering unity and solidarity, living up to the trust placed in them by Party members, officials, and residents of the city.

Looking ahead, he called on SGGP Newspaper to prioritize investment in digital journalism and a multi-platform media ecosystem, to streamline its organizational structure for greater efficiency and effectiveness, and to modernize its mindset and professional practices.

He further encouraged the newspaper to expand its social initiatives, particularly programs supporting students in remote and disadvantaged areas, in order to create a lasting imprint and broaden its impact nationwide.

Earlier, the delegation also visited and extended Lunar New Year greetings to editors, reporters, and staff on duty during the Tet holiday at the Vietnam Television Center in Ho Chi Minh City (VTV9).

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh