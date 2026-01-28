Ho Chi Minh City Photography Street adds new colors to urban cultural landscape

Amid the vibrant rhythm of central Ho Chi Minh City, photographs imbued with the spirit of the times quietly line the streets.

Familiar urban spaces are transformed into an open-air gallery, where the city’s history, present, and aspirations for the future are told through a vivid visual narrative.

Public art space

Tourists visit the Ho Chi Minh City Photography Street. (Photo: SGGP)

Ho Chi Minh City has recently inaugurated the Ho Chi Minh City Photography Street along Dong Khoi Boulevard and at Chi Lang Park, while also launching a Contemporary Art Exhibition House at No.158E–D Dong Khoi Street in Saigon Ward. These cultural projects are expected to enrich the public’s spiritual and cultural life, enhance the quality of public spaces, and create distinctive highlights for the city’s central urban landscape.

The Ho Chi Minh City Photography Street is envisioned as an open-air public art space where photography becomes an integral part of urban life, linking the city’s past, present, and future through imagery. Beyond showcasing artistic works, the project tells the story of Ho Chi Minh City, from historical milestones and development achievements to contemporary urban rhythms, culture, people, and the creative spirit of a dynamic, globally integrated metropolis.

Along Dong Khoi Street, from the intersection with Nguyen Du Street to Le Thanh Ton Street, the city’s central axis, a permanent and continuously updated system of outdoor photo displays has been established. At the corner of Dong Khoi and Ly Tu Trong streets, the exhibition space focuses on photographs depicting major political events, national holidays, landmark occasions, and key development achievements of both the city and the country.

Meanwhile, the area at the corner of Dong Khoi and Nguyen Du streets is dedicated to showcasing images of Ho Chi Minh City’s culture, people, and urban life, featuring photo series on architecture, tourism, everyday activities, and artistic pursuits.

Mr. Tran The Thuan, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, said that the Ho Chi Minh City Photography Street is a project marked by creativity, contributing to a richer urban landscape and creating a modern cultural and artistic experience that is commensurate with the stature of Ho Chi Minh City today.

Contemporary art and digitalization

Running parallel to Dong Khoi Boulevard, Chi Lang Artistic Photography Park, located at the intersection of Dong Khoi and Ly Tu Trong streets, serves as a green public space integrated with outdoor exhibitions and art installations. The park is organized into multiple functional zones, creating a harmonious whole that brings together landscape design, artistic expression, and community engagement.

The exhibition area within the park showcases artistic photo collections, thematic photography, community art, and outdoor installations, thoughtfully arranged in harmony with greenery and pedestrian pathways. The event zone is designed to host a wide range of cultural and artistic activities, including exhibition openings, performances, artist and photographer exchanges, thematic discussions, and community gatherings.

In addition, the park features an exchange area that serves as a meeting and exchange space for artists, photographers, and the public. A gently sloping grass hill, designed as the park’s “green heart,” offers a place for relaxation, reading, and community activities.

A distinctive highlight is the fountain plaza, centered on a camera-lens motif that embodies the core spirit of the Photography Street—photography as a medium for capturing moments, preserving memory, and reflecting urban life. A system of symbolic elements and designated check-in spots further helps project the park’s image as a creative cultural space that is welcoming to both residents and visitors.

In addition to the outdoor spaces, the Contemporary Art Exhibition House at 158E–D Dong Khoi Street represents a pioneering model of digital, technology-driven exhibitions in Vietnam. The venue incorporates artificial intelligence, multimedia projection, and interactive digital technologies to present the historical journey of Saigon–Ho Chi Minh City through dynamic archival materials, imagery, and immersive digital experiences.

Beyond its exhibition function, the center also hosts workshops, seminars, and creative experiences for the community, fostering connections among artists, researchers, creative enterprises, and the public. Over time, it is expected to emerge as a signature cultural-technology-creative destination for the city in the digital era.

With aspirations to become a new cultural and tourism destination, the Ho Chi Minh City Photography Street not only enriches the spiritual life of the public but also helps promote the image of a modern, creative, compassionate, and highly livable Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thien Thanh - Translated by Kim Khanh