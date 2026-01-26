Special art program marks success of Party Congress, Party founding anniversary

A special art program themed “The Light of Faith and Aspiration” took place at the stage in front of the Saigon Opera House in Ho Chi Minh City last night, January 25.

The Ho Chi Minh City Committee for Major National Anniversaries organized this major cultural event to celebrate the success of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and to mark the 96th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 – February 3, 2026).

The program was jointly organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, the Ho Chi Minh City Arts Center and the Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera.

Attending the event were incumbent and former Party and State leaders, leaders of ministries and central agencies, Ho Chi Minh City leaders, representatives of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and the People’s Council, as well as intellectuals, religious dignitaries, representatives of ethnic communities, veterans, workers, farmers, entrepreneurs, youth, women, along with a large number of city residents and international visitors.

Ho Chi Minh City leaders join artists and singers performing in the special art program “The Light of Faith and Aspiration.” (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Through artistic performances, the program created a heroic and deeply emotional musical space, affirming that the Party’s 96-year journey is vivid evidence of its political resolve and capacity for self-renewal.

In particular, the success of the 14th National Congress reaffirmed the Party’s strong commitment to the people to steadfastly pursue national independence associated with socialism; proactively integrate into the international community while safeguarding national sovereignty; and promote economic development in tandem with social progress and equity.

The program was spectacularly staged in three chapters, themed “Radiant Vietnam,” “The Nation Rising,” and “Glorious Vietnam.”

>>>Below are some photos from the special art program.

By Thuy Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong