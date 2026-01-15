43 foreign news agencies register to cover 14th Party Congress

As of the afternoon of January 14, 43 foreign press agencies have registered to cover the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Politburo member and Standing Member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and officials inaugurate the Press Center for the 14th Party Congress. (Photo: SGGP)

Around 79 journalists and press assistants from 43 foreign news agencies, including overseas Vietnamese reporters as well as journalists representing political parties and ruling parties, had registered to cover the 14th National Party Congress, up from 66 international reporters at the 13th Congress.

In addition, a total of 597 journalists and technicians from 113 domestic media outlets had registered to cover the congress, compared with 498 domestic reporters at the 13th National Party Congress.

The Press Center for the 14th National Party Congress was officially inaugurated on January 14 and will serve as the main working venue, providing facilities and support for domestic and international journalists covering the congress.

At the Press Center, the organization board has put in place the best possible facilities and infrastructure to ensure favorable working conditions for both domestic and foreign media outlets reporting on the event.

Accordingly, the Press Center is equipped with high-speed internet connectivity, more than 150 laptops and desktop computers, 10 printers, two fax machines, and 10 large-screen television displays.

Party and State leaders host international press conference at the Press Center on January 14. (Photo: SGGP)

The Press Center is working closely with relevant agencies to facilitate smooth and effective operations for media organizations covering the Congress, particularly the country’s leading national outlets such as Vietnam Television, the Voice of Vietnam, the Vietnam News Agency, and Nhan Dan Newspaper. These core media organizations are being supported to fully perform their role as host media, including providing clean television and radio signals, supplying photographic materials for media use, and amplifying coverage of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Located in front of the Press Center is an area designated for providing guidance on telecommunications services in support of the Congress. (Photo: SGGP)

Politburo member and Standing Member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

By Do Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh