Ho Chi Minh City prioritizes tourism linked to nighttime economy

HCMC Tourism Association has identified product diversification as a core priority, with a focus on tourism segments linked to the nighttime economy, waterway tourism, MICE, culinary tourism, medical tourism, green tourism, community-based tourism.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

These efforts aim to extend visitors’ length of stay and increase tourist spending.

The statement was made at the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association’s first congress for the 2026–2030 term held on January 14, with the attendance of Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung.

In addition, the association will continue to strengthen regional linkages and enhance cooperation with domestic and international tourism associations while taking part in major tourism promotion activities, fairs, and large-scale events.

The association also called on the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee to expedite the issuance of a post-merger tourism development strategy for the city, address legal bottlenecks facing tourism projects, and develop annual flagship festivals and events with strong brand identity.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Khanh is re-elected as Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association. (Photo: SGGP)

At the congress, delegates unanimously elected Ms. Nguyen Thi Khanh to continue serving as Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association.

The leadership board for the new term includes 22 vice chairpersons. Among them, Mr. Pham Ngoc Hai will be responsible for the Ba Ria–Vung Tau area, while Mr. Tran Tuan Hung will oversee the Binh Duong area.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Dung, praised the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association for its role in connecting businesses and working alongside the city in tourism development.

He noted that a number of events, including the Banh Mi Festival, the Rice Noodle Festival, and the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival, have contributed to promoting the image of the city as dynamic, welcoming, and rich in cultural identity.

Foreign visitors enjoy Banh Mi at the Banh Mi Festival. (Photo: SGGP)

City leaders called on the association, in its new term, to continue strengthening its role as a bridge, enhance coordination and linkages, improve the quality of human resources, accelerate digital transformation, and promote green and sustainable tourism development.

The Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee affirmed that the municipal government will continue to work alongside the association and create favorable conditions for the tourism business community to develop effectively.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh