Quang Ngai launches culinary and OCOP products space

This event is part of the Mang Den Culture and Tourism Week, aiming to honor the value of traditional cuisine while promoting the province’s distinctive OCOP (One Commune One Product) items.
The culinary and OCOP space features more than 50 booths, with participation from numerous businesses, cooperatives, production facilities and exemplary household enterprises from localities across Quang Ngai Province as well as several other provinces and cities.
The booths showcase a wide range of products, including high-tech agricultural goods, medicinal herbs, processed foods, beverages, OCOP products and traditional local cuisine.