Business

Quang Ngai launches culinary and OCOP products space

SGGPO

The Quang Ngai Provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism held the opening ceremony of the Culinary and OCOP Products Space on the morning of January 1 at Mang Den Night Economy Zone.

2-6701-8390.jpg
Delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the culinary space. (Photo: TN)

This event is part of the Mang Den Culture and Tourism Week, aiming to honor the value of traditional cuisine while promoting the province’s distinctive OCOP (One Commune One Product) items.

img-1928-3196-594.jpg
Delegates explore the culinary space. (Photo: TN)

The culinary and OCOP space features more than 50 booths, with participation from numerous businesses, cooperatives, production facilities and exemplary household enterprises from localities across Quang Ngai Province as well as several other provinces and cities.

The booths showcase a wide range of products, including high-tech agricultural goods, medicinal herbs, processed foods, beverages, OCOP products and traditional local cuisine.

By Huu Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Mang Den Night Economy Zone Quang Ngai Province culinary and OCOP products space Mang Den Culture and Tourism Week distinctive OCOP (One Commune One Product) items

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn