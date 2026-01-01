National Highway 51 clear on first day of New Year holiday

On the morning of the first day of the 2026 New Year holiday, traffic on National Highway 51 flowed smoothly, an unexpected sight for travelers heading from Dong Nai Province to Vung Tau, Ho Chi Minh City.

According to Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper's reporters, as the four-day holiday began, the stretch from the Vung Tau T-junction intersection to the T1 toll station was dominated by private cars and motorbikes moving steadily toward the coast.

Vehicles moved smoothly at the interchange between the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway and National Highway 51, which is typically a traffic bottleneck.

Traffic continued to move smoothly from the T2 toll station toward Phu My, with only the Vedan–My Xuan stretch seeing slower speeds as lane repairs were underway.

It is estimated that traffic through National Highway 51 is smoother than usual thanks to less in truck and container. In addition, during the four-day New Year holiday, numerous travelers chose longer trips using expressways, easing pressure on National Highway 51.

By Phu Ngan- Translated by Huyen Huong