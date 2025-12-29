Tourists prefer short-distance trips for New Year holiday

With the upcoming 4-day New Year holiday, demand for leisure and travel has surged. Service, retail, transportation, and accommodation sectors are experiencing heightened activity, with short-haul tourism emerging as a particularly vibrant segment.

Visitors enjoy local delicacies at the “Awakening the Waves at Dawn—Flavors of the Blue Sea” culinary festival held in Vung Tau Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

In Ho Chi Minh City, entertainment venues have increased the number of employees in anticipation of a surge in visitors from the very first days of the New Year holiday. Major attractions, including the Cu Chi Tunnels historical site, Suoi Tien Cultural Park, and the Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens, along with numerous shopping malls and indoor and outdoor recreational complexes, are fully prepared to welcome tourists.

In addition, a series of cultural and artistic events will run throughout the holiday period. Among the highlights is the Hozo City Tet Fest 2025, held at Saigon Riverside Park, which will kick off a five-day program of music and creative activities and culminate in a New Year’s Eve countdown on December 31. In eastern Ho Chi Minh City, the culinary festival “Awakening the Waves at Dawn—Flavors of the Blue Sea” will take place in Vung Tau Ward from the evening of December 27, 2025, through January 4, 2026. The event is expected to draw between 30,000 and 60,000 visitors, positioning itself as a major cultural and tourism highlight of the season.

According to information from hotels and floating restaurants along the Saigon River, demand for reservations to watch New Year’s Eve fireworks and attend outdoor cultural performances has risen sharply. Many hotels along Nguyen Hue and Dong Khoi boulevards, as well as around September 23 Park, have reported room bookings up by 50 to 100 percent compared with regular days. At centrally located hotels offering prime views, particularly rooms with balconies, rooftop bars, or elevated restaurants, availability is now almost fully booked.

Ms. Vu Thi Thanh Hien, Director of the Royal Saigon Hotel on Nguyen Hue Boulevard in Ho Chi Minh City, said younger travelers account for a significant share of guests, favoring accommodation that combines lodging, entertainment, and a countdown experience.

A representative of Elisa Floating Restaurant, located on Nguyen Tat Thanh Street in Xom Chieu Ward, also noted a marked increase in reservations, with dining packages priced between VND2.98 million (US$113) and VND3.98 million (US$151) per person.

In the retail sector, supermarket chains including AEON Mall Tan Phu Celadon, Co.opmart, MM Mega Market, and GO! have rolled out a wave of promotional campaigns, offering discounts of up to 100 percent on selected items. The initiatives are part of a year-end consumer stimulus program launched by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade.

Short trips and local experiences gain popularity

Tourists visit Cu Chi Tunnels historical site. (Photo: SGGP)

Many families are opting for 2-4 day itineraries within or near the city, combining sightseeing with cultural and culinary experiences to welcome the New Year 2026.

Ms. Hoang Thuy Anh from Thanh My Tay Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, shared that her family chose a four-day trip to Con Dao to start the year with a refreshing change of scenery while keeping the pace relaxed and leisurely. Meanwhile, Phuong Tam Tuan from Thu Duc Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, plans to take his family to Vung Tau for beach activities and relaxation without spending too much time on travel.

Travel agencies in Ho Chi Minh City have reported high interest in domestic tours for the New Year 2026, particularly for road trips spanning four days and three nights, with prices ranging from VND4 million to VND6 million per person. Popular destinations such as Da Lat, Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, and Buon Ma Thuot continue to lead in bookings.

The rising trend of “short-distance, immersive travel” allows tourists greater flexibility in both time and budget, while tour operators are increasingly designing compact itineraries that emphasize local experiences, appealing especially to young families and travelers seeking active exploration.

In the international segment, destinations like Singapore and Laos are favored for their convenience and suitability for families with young children. Travelers generally prefer three- to four-night trips that focus on key attractions, enabling a satisfying journey that is engaging but not exhausting.

To accommodate travel, leisure, and New Year celebrations, Ho Chi Minh City is rolling out a series of public transport support measures for the 2026 New Year holiday. All city buses and Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien) will offer free rides on January 1, 2026, while intercity bus stations have pledged to maintain fares and ensure sufficient vehicles for passengers.

The domestic aviation market is also heating up. Airfares are expected to rise by 10 percent to 15 percent compared with regular days, yet options remain plentiful. One-way tickets for Hanoi–Ho Chi Minh City routes range from VND1.7 million to VND2.2 million, Ho Chi Minh City–Phu Quoc from VND1.1 million, and Ho Chi Minh City–Con Dao from VND1.4 million to VND2.5 million.

Vietnam Airlines is offering promotional fares on its new Ho Chi Minh City–Dien Bien route starting at VND1.099 million per leg (including taxes and fees) until December 31, 2025. The airline also plans to add nearly 270 domestic flights between January 1 and 4, 2026, providing approximately 45,000 additional seats.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Kim Khanh