Pilot special mechanisms, policies serve development of Hanoi, HCMC, Da Nang

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man has signed certifications for the legislature’s resolutions on piloting a number of special mechanisms and policies to implement major and important projects in Hanoi, as well as to promote the development of Da Nang and HCMC.

Accordingly, Resolution 258 pilots a number of special mechanisms and policies in the fields of investment, planning, urban development, architecture, construction, land, and finance to implement major and important projects in the capital.

These include public investment and public–private partnership projects in accordance with the Law on Public Investment and those that need to be implemented immediately; investment projects on the list of projects attracting strategic investors under the Law on the Capital, with total investment capital of VND30 trillion (US$1.1 billion) or more; projects for renovation, upgrading and redevelopment of urban areas; and new investment projects or renovation works to address urgent bottlenecks related to traffic congestion, flooding, environmental pollution and urban order, among others.

Resolution 259 on piloting a number of special mechanisms and policies for the development of Da Nang stipulates that the municipal free trade zone shall be organised into functional zones, including production zones, logistics centres, port and port logistics zones, trade and service zones, and other types of functional zones in accordance with the law.

An elevated Cat Linh–Ha Dong metro train runs through Hanoi, with high-rise buildings in the distance. The newly approved resolutions will pilot special mechanisms to fast-track major projects in the city.

The resolution also sets out land policies applicable to the free trade area. Accordingly, except for commercial housing construction projects, the State shall allocate land or lease land without auctioning land-use rights or bidding for land-use projects for investment projects in specified sectors and fields, including the construction of innovation centres, data centers, research and development (R&D) centers associated with training; research and support for technology transfer; semiconductor technology; and the construction and business operation of infrastructure for functional zones, among others.

Resolution 260 stipulates the piloting of a number of special mechanisms and policies for the development of Ho Chi Minh City, covering investment management; state finance and budget; urban management, natural resources and the environment; priority lists for attracting strategic investors; the establishment and operation of the HCMC Free Trade Zone; management of science and technology and innovation; and the organisational apparatus of the city’s government.

VNA