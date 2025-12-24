Vietnam General Confederation of Labour approves 4-day New Year break

The Vietnam General Confederation of Labour has approved the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ proposal for a four-day consecutive New Year holiday in 2026.

On December 24, Vice President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour Ngo Duy Hieu signed an official response endorsing the New Year holiday plan proposed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Workers will get four-day break for New Year 2026.

The Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) indicated that an online survey was conducted among workers and trade union officials nationwide. Of the 25,154 respondents, 63 percent supported the ministry’s proposal.

Based on the survey results, the VGCL agreed with the proposed 2026 New Year holiday plan. Accordingly, civil servants and public employees will have a four-day New Year break from January 1 to January 4, 2026, with January 2 made up on Saturday, January 10.

For workers outside the public sector, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour encourages employers to adopt the same 2026 New Year holiday schedule as that applied to civil servants and public employees, while fully safeguarding all statutory rights and benefits. It also encourages more favorable arrangements for workers.

The VGCL has asked the Ministry of Internal Affairs to compile the feedback and submit it to the competent authorities in accordance with regulations.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong