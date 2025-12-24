National

Vietnam General Confederation of Labour approves 4-day New Year break

SGGPO

The Vietnam General Confederation of Labour has approved the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ proposal for a four-day consecutive New Year holiday in 2026.

On December 24, Vice President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour Ngo Duy Hieu signed an official response endorsing the New Year holiday plan proposed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

img-5318-9525-3502.jpg
Workers will get four-day break for New Year 2026.

The Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) indicated that an online survey was conducted among workers and trade union officials nationwide. Of the 25,154 respondents, 63 percent supported the ministry’s proposal.

Based on the survey results, the VGCL agreed with the proposed 2026 New Year holiday plan. Accordingly, civil servants and public employees will have a four-day New Year break from January 1 to January 4, 2026, with January 2 made up on Saturday, January 10.

For workers outside the public sector, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour encourages employers to adopt the same 2026 New Year holiday schedule as that applied to civil servants and public employees, while fully safeguarding all statutory rights and benefits. It also encourages more favorable arrangements for workers.

The VGCL has asked the Ministry of Internal Affairs to compile the feedback and submit it to the competent authorities in accordance with regulations.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Vietnam General Confederation of Labour Ministry of Internal Affairs’ proposal a four-day consecutive New Year holiday civil servants and public employees

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn