HCMC proposes new land prices, with top rate exceeding VND687 million per m²

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has submitted a proposal for the city’s first land price list, set to take effect on January 1, 2026.

Under the submission, Ho Chi Minh City is divided into areas based on pre-merger administrative boundaries to determine specific land prices.

For residential land in Area 1 covering the former Ho Chi Minh City, the highest proposed residential land price is VND687.2 million (US$26,124) per square meter on major central streets such as Dong Khoi, Nguyen Hue and Le Loi streets, while the lowest is VND2.3 million (US$87) per square meter in Thieng Lieng residential area. Tran Binh Trong Street records the largest increase, rising 1.65 times compared to the previous price.

Le Loi Street is among the streets with the highest land prices. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Area 2, former Binh Duong Province records the highest residential land price of VND89.6 million (US$3,403) per square meter on Yersin and Bach Dang streets, while the lowest stands at VND1.3 million (US$49.4) per square meter.

In Area 3 covering former Ba Ria–Vung Tau Province, the highest proposed residential land price is nearly VND149.9 million (US$5,695) per square meter on Thuy Van Street, compared with a minimum of just over VND1.8 million (US$68.4) per square meter.

For commercial and service land, Area 1 records the highest price at VND573.6 million (US$21,795) per square meter on Dong Khoi, Nguyen Hue and Le Loi streets.

Regarding production and business land, the highest prices are VND481.1 million (US$18,281) per square meter in Area 1, VND44.8 million (US$1,702) per square meter in Area 2, and more than VND74.7 million (US$2,836) per square meter in Area 3.

Agricultural land is classified into four areas under the new land price list, each with defined price levels.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, this first land price list will not only be used to calculate land-use fees, land rents and related taxes and charges, but will also be expanded to cover three new cases under National Assembly Resolution 254/2025/QH15. These include calculating land-use fees and rents when the State allocates land, leases land, or permits changes in land-use purposes; determining land-use right values during the equitization of state-owned enterprises; and calculating compensation when the State recovers land.

By Thu Huong, Ngo Binh, Cam Nuong- Translated by Huyen Huong