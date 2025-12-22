HCMC ensures monthly allowances for people with meritorious service

Ho Chi Minh City spends more than VND131 billion (nearly US$5 million) each month on preferential allowances for people with meritorious service, according to the HCMC Department of Internal Affairs.

On the afternoon of December 21, the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City presented gifts to 130 outstanding individuals with meritorious service from the city.

The gift- offering event took place in the capital city of Hanoi in the framework of the delegation’s visit to President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum.

Ms. Pham Thi Thanh Hien, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs, said the trip reflected the deep gratitude of the city’s authorities and people toward those with meritorious service living in Ho Chi Minh City.

Ms. Pham Thi Thanh Hien, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs, presents gifts to outstanding individuals with meritorious service in Ho Chi Minh City.

During the trip, the delegation paid respects at President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum, watched emotional documentary videos about the beloved President, and visited his former residence and workplace.

The Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs added that the city currently manages over 385,000 files related to beneficiaries and their relatives, with 45,206 people receiving monthly allowances.

HCMC also ensures care for all living Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and effective implementation of policies for war invalids and martyrs at all levels.

In addition to preferential policies set by the Government, the city has introduced specific support measures for disadvantaged people with meritorious service, including assistance for convalescence programs, conferences and tours exploring historical sites, memorial houses and cemeteries for beneficiaries and their families.

Earlier, the delegation members met leaders of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Authority of Policy and Social Affairs under the General Political Department, Ministry of National Defense; and visited Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex and Tam Chuc Pagoda in Ninh Binh Province.

By Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong