Ho Chi Minh City honors exemplary revolutionary contributors

In preparation for the 2026 Lunar New Year, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Home Affairs has advised the city’s People’s Committee to organize a series of initiatives aimed at supporting policy-beneficiary individuals.

Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Home Affairs, Pham Van Tuyen, presents gifts to the delegation of exemplary individuals credited with meritorious services. (Photo: SGGP)

The total projected budget for these programs exceeds VND2.3 trillion (US$87 million).

In addition, the city continues to review, develop, and implement policies aimed at improving care for individuals credited with meritorious services to the country, ensuring their standard of living is at least on par with or higher than the average of local residents.

On December 14, in Nghe An Province, the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City held a commemorative gathering to honor individuals with meritorious contributions to the revolution. The event is part of the 2025 “Returning to Uncle Ho’s Homeland” journey undertaken by a delegation of exemplary people with meritorious service from Ho Chi Minh City.

Le Van Linh, Deputy Director of Nghe An Province’s Department of Home Affairs, presents gifts to revolutionary contributors. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Home Affairs, Pham Van Tuyen, stated that the city manages 385,000 dossiers of revolutionary contributors and their families. Among them, more than 45,200 are currently receiving monthly allowances, with a total expenditure exceeding VND131 billion per month. Ho Chi Minh City has reviewed all policies related to people with meritorious services to the revolution to ensure their consistent development and implementation across the city through resolutions and special provisions.

On this occasion, Ho Chi Minh City and Nghe An Province also presented gifts to exemplary representatives of people with meritorious services in Ho Chi Minh City.

Earlier that morning, the delegation visited the Dong Loc T-Junction historical site in Ha Tinh Province to pay tribute to the fallen heroes. There, they offered flowers and incense at the graves of ten young female volunteers who sacrificed their lives at the Dong Loc T-junction.

Delegates receive gifts presented by the authorities of Ho Chi Minh City and Nghe An Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates offer flowers and incense at the Dong Loc T-Junction historical site. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation visits the Dong Loc T-Junction historical site in Ha Tinh Province to pay tribute to the fallen heroes. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Huong—Translated by Kim Khanh