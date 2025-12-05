Dong Nai approves consortium’s proposal for Long Hung Bridge Project

Location of the Long Hung Bridge Construction

The People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province has issued a formal notice approving a consortium comprising Construction Corporation No. 1 (CC1), CC1 Investment JSC, and Southern Infrastructure and Energy JSC as the investor responsible for preparing the proposal for the Long Hung Bridge project (also known as Dong Nai 2 Bridge), to be developed under a public–private partnership (PPP) model.

Under the approval, the consortium will take full responsibility for drafting the project proposal, coordinating with the provincial construction investment management board to review existing research documents, and working proactively with relevant departments, agencies, and local authorities to finalize the investment policy dossier. The deadline for submitting the full project proposal is set for December 7, 2025.

The Long Hung Bridge project and its connecting roads linking Dong Nai Province with Ho Chi Minh City will span nearly 12 kilometers. Of this, Long Hung Bridge itself will extend more than 2.3 kilometers, starting at its junction with HCMC’s Ring Road No. 3 and ending at National Highway 51 in An Phuoc Commune, Dong Nai Province.

Under the project framework, the Dong Nai People’s Committee will serve as the competent state authority responsible for developing Long Hung Bridge, including the main bridge structure and the road section on the Dong Nai side, as well as all site-clearance work within the province, through the public–private partnership (PPP) model. Ho Chi Minh City, meanwhile, will oversee construction of the elevated road segment from the Go Cong interchange to Long Hung Bridge, including land clearance within its jurisdiction.

By Xuan Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh