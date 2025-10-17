NA Standing Committee approves environmental tax adjustment on jet fuel

The move is set to continue support for the recovering aviation industry while maintaining fairness among different transport sectors.

The National Assembly Standing Committee this morning approved a draft Resolution adjusting the environmental protection tax (EPT) rates for gasoline, oil, and lubricants in 2026.

The newly approved Resolution comprises two articles including Article 1 detailing the EPT rates and Article 2 on the terms of enforcement (effective date).

The proposed tax rates for most fuels are to be kept at the same levels applied in 2025 under Resolution No. 60/2024/UBTVQH15, with the exception of jet fuel.

Specifically, the proposed 2026 rates are:

- Gasoline (excluding ethanol): VND2,000/liter

- Diesel oil, mazut oil, lubricating oil: VND1,000 /liter

- Lubricating grease: VND1,000/kg

- Kerosene: VND600/liter

- Jet fuel: VND1,500/liter (a 50 percent reduction from the ceiling rate, but an increase of VND500/liter compared to the 2025 rate under Resolution 60/2024/UBTVQH15).

According to the Government's submission, the specific adjustment for jet fuel (a VND500 increase from 2025 but a 50 percent reduction from the ceiling) is intended to continue supporting airlines as they recover from the Covid-19 crisis and economic downturn, while also ensuring fairness among other transport industries (rail and road).

By maintaining the proposed reduced tax rates (as per the draft), the total state budget revenue including the value-added tax reduction is projected to decrease by approximately VND44,699 billion (US$1.6 billion) compared to applying the ceiling rates. Environmental protection tax collection alone is expected to drop by about VND41,388 billion.

By Anh Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan