HCMC accelerates key gateway transport projects to ease congestion

Ho Chi Minh City currently has 336 locations identified as potential traffic congestion points, with 186 classified as high-risk areas concentrated in the city center and major gateway routes such as National Highway 13, Binh Trieu 1 Bridge, National Highway 1, and the An Phu interchange.

On October 16, the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, in collaboration with the city’s Department of Culture and Sports, held a press conference to provide updates on socio-economic issues within the city.

At the event, Mr. Do Diep Gia Hop, Deputy Head of the Traffic Infrastructure Maintenance and Operation Division at the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, shared progress on several key projects expected to be operational soon.

Specifically, the Ring Road 2 construction project is scheduled to commence in November and is expected to be completed by the end of 2027. Meanwhile, the expansion of the connecting road from the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh Expressway, stretching from the An Phu interchange to Ring Road 2, is set to begin in October, with completion targeted for 2026.

The An Phu Interchange project is currently under construction, with the N2 overpass branch expected to open before December 3 and the HC1-02 underpass scheduled for completion by January 15, 2026. The entire project is slated to be finalized by September 2026. Meanwhile, the My Thuy Interchange construction is projected to finish by June 2026, aimed at alleviating traffic congestion around the Cat Lai Port area.

In addition, projects such as the upgrade and expansion of National Highway 13, from Binh Trieu Bridge to the border of the former province of Binh Duong; the upgrade and expansion of National Highway 1, from Kinh Duong Vuong Street to the border of the former province of Tay Ninh; the renovation and upgrade of National Highway 22, from An Suong to Ring Road 3; and the upgrade and expansion of the North–South axis, from Nguyen Van Linh Street to the Ben Luc–Long Thanh Expressway, are being carried out under the special mechanism outlined in Resolution 98. These projects are financed under a build-operate-transfer (BOT) contract and have received investment approval from the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council.

Currently, the Department of Construction and project investors are coordinating efforts to accelerate site clearance to facilitate early commencement of construction, with completion expected no later than 2028.

By Cam Tuyet – Translated by Kim Khanh