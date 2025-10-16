Ninh Binh shines bright in TripAdvisor’s 2025 Choice Awards

The recognition marks a major milestone for Ninh Binh, underscoring its push to bolster global tourism profile, weave sustainable development with a deepening engagement in the international travel ecosystem.

The Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex, Tam Coc - Bich Dong, and Bai Dinh Pagoda in the northern province of Ninh Binh are basking in glory after snagging top honours in TripAdvisor’s 2025 Travellers’ Choice Awards, the provincial Tourism Department reported on October 15.

The recognition marks a major milestone for Ninh Binh, underscoring its push to bolster global tourism profile, weave sustainable development with a deepening engagement in the international travel ecosystem.

The Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex is designated as a dual UNESCO World Heritage site for its natural and cultural values in 2014. (Photo: VNA)

The Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex, a UNESCO World Heritage site, secured the “Best of the Best” designation, TripAdvisor’s highest accolade, handed out to just the top 1 percent of global destinations. This recognition reflects Trang An’s strong track record of heritage management, conservation, and savvy promotion, cementing Ninh Binh’s standing on the global tourism map.

Tam Coc-Bich Dong and Bai Dinh Pagoda, meanwhile, earned spots among the “Travellers’ Choice Outstanding Destinations 2025”, a distinction that places them within the top 10 percent of the world’s most sought-after attractions.

Ninh Binh has been a magnet for travelers, pulling in 16.8 million visitors in the first nine months of this year, a 27.9 percent jump annually, and raking in nearly VND17.9 trillion (US$688 million) in revenue.

Buoyed by these achievements and global recognition, Ninh Binh is flexing as a go-to hub for heritage, eco, cultural, and religious tourism in Southeast Asia. The province aims for 30 million visitors by 2030, including at least 5 million foreigners. In this pursuit, Ninh Binh is not merely chasing numbers but striving to etch its name among the world’s top destinations.

Vietnamplus