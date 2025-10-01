An Giang Province breaks ground on Rach Gia Bay sea-crossing bridge

The People's Committee of An Giang Province, on September 30, held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a bridge along the coastal road connecting An Bien and Rach Gia.

Design of Rach Gia Bay sea-crossing bridge

This project is considered one of the region’s most significant infrastructure initiatives, expected to play a pivotal role in boosting socio-economic development and strengthening national defense and security in An Giang Province in particular and the Mekong Delta region of Vietnam.

The launch of the project also marks a significant milestone in celebration of the first Provincial Party Congress of An Giang for the 2025–2030 term.

The Rach Gia Bay sea-crossing bridge is invested by the Department of Construction of An Giang Province with a total capital of nearly VND3,900 billion (US$147.6 million), funded entirely by the provincial budget. The project is scheduled for completion within 1,080 days.

Designed to accommodate six lanes of traffic, the bridge and its approach roads span a total length of 3,500 meters. The main structure includes a 1,440-meter section crossing the Cai Lon and Cai Be river mouths, as well as a 156-meter secondary bridge over a tributary.

In addition to the main spans, the project encompasses connecting roads and a range of auxiliary facilities, including a stormwater drainage system, architectural lighting, scenic viewpoints overlooking the sea, traffic interchanges, and comprehensive safety features, aimed at enhancing both functionality and aesthetics along this vital coastal route.

The structure is designed to urban bridge standards, with a planned design speed of 60 kilometers per hour. It will utilize steel and prestressed reinforced concrete, meeting the highest technical specifications in accordance with all applicable standards and regulations.

By Tam Chi—Translated by Kim Khanh