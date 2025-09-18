Ho Chi Minh City bolsters railway safety measures

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee is implementing a series of measures to enhance railway traffic safety, with a focus on improving infrastructure, enforcing regulations, and increasing public awareness.

HCMC will address violations to protect people's safety

This initiative follows the Prime Minister's directive on ensuring railway order and safety.

The HCMC Department of Construction recently reported on the progress within the city. The North-South railway line, which spans over 23 kilometers within the city, includes 37 level crossings and five stations. The report notes that two unauthorized, self-opened paths remain in Tan Dong Hiep and Di An wards.

The city has issued numerous plans and directives, working in coordination with railway authorities and other relevant forces to inspect and address violations. Efforts include removing obstructions that limit visibility, installing additional warning systems and signs, and systematically closing the unauthorized paths.

Despite these actions, the issue of railway safety corridor violations remains complex. The report indicates that more than 40 encroachments and dozens of structures are negatively impacting train safety. Additionally, sections of protective fencing have deteriorated, and some areas lack fencing entirely, posing significant safety risks.

In response, Ho Chi Minh City has recommended that the Ministry of Construction and the Vietnam Railway Authority prioritize the maintenance, repair, and completion of the fence system. The city has also called for an investment policy to construct service roads, which would permanently resolve the issue of self-opened paths.

The city also requires local authorities in areas with railway lines to strengthen management, reclaim encroached land, and conduct public awareness campaigns to promote legal compliance among residents.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan