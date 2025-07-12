Ho Chi Minh City

SGGP Newspaper donates administrative maps to Phu My Ward, HCMC

SGGPO

The Representative Office of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper in the Southeastern region yesterday donated the provincial-level administrative map of Vietnam and the communal-level administrative map of HCMC to Phu My Ward in Ho Chi Minh City. 

This activity is part of SGGP Newspaper’s initiative offering maps to 168 wards, communes and special zones across Ho Chi Minh City, thereby helping readers better access and understand the nationwide provincial mergers as well as the reorganization of commune-level administrative units within the city.

Through this program, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper would like to join hands with localities and the city to best serve the people, and also strengthen connections with the 168 wards, communes and special zones of Ho Chi Minh City.

419421d8-83ed-4a5b-9281-b0c84a40ea95-4277-193.jpeg
Journalist Tran Van Phong, Head of the Representative Office of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper in the Southeastern region presents the map to the leader of the Party Committee of Phu My Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Earlier, immediately after the National Assembly passed the resolution on the reorganization of provincial-level administrative units for 2025, Sai Gon Giai Phong printed 50,200 copies of the map of provincial-level administrative units of Vietnam to distribute to its readers.

From July 7 to July 9, the newspaper carried out three donation events to wards, communes and residents in Ho Chi Minh City and the former provinces of Binh Duong and Ba Ria – Vung Tau.

After presenting the maps to local ward leaders, the delegation representing SGGP Newspaper arrived at Phu My Ward Public Administration Service Center to present maps to both citizens and staff working there.

Receiving the new map for the first time, both officials and residents expressed their heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to the newspaper.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Phu My Ward Nguyen Doan Tiet Phuong thanked Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and shared that the donated maps would be distributed to local party cells and offices to help officials better visualize the new spatial layout of Ho Chi Minh City.

During the event, the Standing Deputy Secretary also shared updates on the activities of the ward's Party Committee, People’s Council and other organizations and associations.

There are some photos at the map-offering event.

e324d9ac-ebab-4253-8e0e-d409b28b6a41-8170-8296.jpeg
97717a28-0943-4f37-a2e2-fdd8c70ae9a3-1834-7596.jpeg
d041e03d-4aaa-4661-9c30-22f8e80ece9a-69-6816.jpeg
84371453-59f6-48a7-a11a-ef0be30fab88-8217-9954.jpeg
Related News
By Phu Ngan, Manh Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Phu My Ward Public Administration Service Center map of administrative units of Vietnam Phu My Ward officials and resiidents

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn