SGGP Newspaper donates administrative maps to Phu My Ward, HCMC

The Representative Office of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper in the Southeastern region yesterday donated the provincial-level administrative map of Vietnam and the communal-level administrative map of HCMC to Phu My Ward in Ho Chi Minh City.

This activity is part of SGGP Newspaper’s initiative offering maps to 168 wards, communes and special zones across Ho Chi Minh City, thereby helping readers better access and understand the nationwide provincial mergers as well as the reorganization of commune-level administrative units within the city.

Through this program, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper would like to join hands with localities and the city to best serve the people, and also strengthen connections with the 168 wards, communes and special zones of Ho Chi Minh City.

Journalist Tran Van Phong, Head of the Representative Office of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper in the Southeastern region presents the map to the leader of the Party Committee of Phu My Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Earlier, immediately after the National Assembly passed the resolution on the reorganization of provincial-level administrative units for 2025, Sai Gon Giai Phong printed 50,200 copies of the map of provincial-level administrative units of Vietnam to distribute to its readers.

From July 7 to July 9, the newspaper carried out three donation events to wards, communes and residents in Ho Chi Minh City and the former provinces of Binh Duong and Ba Ria – Vung Tau.

After presenting the maps to local ward leaders, the delegation representing SGGP Newspaper arrived at Phu My Ward Public Administration Service Center to present maps to both citizens and staff working there.

Receiving the new map for the first time, both officials and residents expressed their heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to the newspaper.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Phu My Ward Nguyen Doan Tiet Phuong thanked Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and shared that the donated maps would be distributed to local party cells and offices to help officials better visualize the new spatial layout of Ho Chi Minh City.

During the event, the Standing Deputy Secretary also shared updates on the activities of the ward's Party Committee, People’s Council and other organizations and associations.

There are some photos at the map-offering event.

By Phu Ngan, Manh Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong