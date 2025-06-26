Legislators mull over bill on state of emergency

The Prime Minister may request the NA Standing Committee to declare a state of emergency, according to a draft law.

Based on the developments of disasters, epidemics, national defence and security conditions, and public order and safety, and upon proposals from relevant ministries or provincial-level People’s Committee chairpersons, the Prime Minister may request the NA Standing Committee to declare a state of emergency, according to a draft law.

The National Assembly adopts the revised Law on State Budget on the morning of June 25, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

The 15th National Assembly (NA)’s ongoing 9th session is set to see lawmakers vote to pass the Law on Personal Data Protection and hold a plenary discussion on the draft Law on the State of Emergency on the morning of June 26.

The draft law comprises six chapters with a total of 42 articles.

It stipulates that, based on the developments of disasters, epidemics, national defence and security conditions, and public order and safety, and upon proposals from relevant ministries or provincial-level People’s Committee chairpersons, the Prime Minister may request the NA Standing Committee to declare a state of emergency. In cases where the NA Standing Committee is unable to convene immediately, the PM may propose that the State President make the declaration either nationwide or in specific localities.

Personnel matters also feature prominently in the session. The NA is scheduled to hear a report from the President of the National Election Council on the results of discussions regarding the proposed list of vice presidents and members of the council. The NA will then conduct a secret ballot to approve the nominations. Following the vote, lawmakers will adopt a resolution approving the list.

Towards the end of the morning meeting, the NA will meet in closed session to hear a proposal and verification report concerning the settlement of debts for which the Government is responsible at the State-owned Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (SBIC). Deputies then will hold a discussion on the issue.

In the afternoon, the NA is expected to pass several important legal documents and resolutions, including a resolution on exemption of agricultural land use tax; the law on the participation in UN peacekeeping operations; a resolution on tuition exemption and support for pre-school children, school-age pupils, and general education learners in public institutions; and a resolution on universalising pre-school education for children aged 3 to 5.

The remainder of the day is dedicated to deliberation on the draft Law on the Transfer of Persons Serving Prison Sentences.

Vietnamplus