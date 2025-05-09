Party leader attends military parade celebrating Victory of Great Patriotic War

The Vietnamese Party chief, his spouse and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation are paying an official visit to Russia and attend the parade at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam (third, right, front), his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, along with leaders of various countries, attend the military parade at the Red Square in Moscow on May 9 to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Victory of the Great Patriotic War (May 9, 1945 – 2025) (Photo: VNA)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, underlined that May 9 is a major holiday for every Russian family and for all nations that fought against fascism. He paid tribute to the immense sacrifices of tens of millions of soldiers and civilians whose contributions on both the front lines and in the rear paved the way for the victory.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation attended the military parade at the Red Square in Moscow on May 9 to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Victory of the Great Patriotic War (May 9, 1945 – 2025).

This year’s parade saw the attendance of more than 20 heads of state and government leaders, high-level delegations, and war veterans from around the world, all gathered at the Red Square to honour the historic milestone.

Addressing the event, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, underlined that May 9 is a major holiday for every Russian family and for all nations that fought against fascism. He paid tribute to the immense sacrifices of tens of millions of soldiers and civilians whose contributions on both the front lines and in the rear paved the way for the victory.

President Putin also acknowledged the important role played by the allied forces, whose efforts, especially through the opening of the Second Front, helped accelerate the path to the victory day. The President emphasised that the lessons from the most brutal war in human history remain relevant today. They are lessons about international solidarity, the crucial importance of the fight against racism, ethnic extremism, and toxic ideologies that incite national hatred. He also particularly stressed the danger of recent narratives that attempt to justify fascism.

The Vietnamese contingent at the military parade at the Red Square in Moscow on May 9 to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Victory of the Great Patriotic War (May 9, 1945 – 2025). (Photo: VNA)

President Putin called on everyone in the square to observe a minute of silence in memory of those who fell on the battlefield for a peaceful future. His message celebrating the 80th anniversary of the victory over fascism was met with three resounding shouts of "Ura" from the crowd.

Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov presided over this year’s military parade. The event opened with the display of the victory banner — a replica of the flag raised over the German Reichstag on April 30, 1945 — alongside the appearance of the Russian national flag in the square.

For the first time, the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) has sent a delegation of 86 officers and soldiers to participate in this year’s military parade. That the red flag with a yellow star flying along with the flags of other participating countries such as Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, and members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) at the Red Square creates a deeply emotional moment for the Vietnamese community in Russia and for the people of Vietnam as a whole.

Vietnam's participation in the parade reaffirmed the country's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralism, and diversification. It also reflected the nation’s responsibility in building and maintaining an international environment of peace, stability, cooperation, and development. The presence of the VPA delegation at the Red Square parade served as an opportunity to elevate the image, position, and mettle of the Vietnam People's Army.

The military parade was broadcast live on outdoor digital screens from the Red Square and aired across numerous provinces and cities throughout the country. Both visual imagery and critical information were displayed in real-time.

The Victory Day represents one of the most significant and sacred celebrations for the Russian people as it is an occasion to strengthen national solidarity and educate younger generations about the heroic fighting spirit and immense sacrifices made by their forebears for independence, freedom, and peace. The Great Patriotic War, launched by the Russian people and the former Soviet Union against Nazi Germany and its allies, constituted the most crucial and decisive component of World War II (1939-1945).

Earlier, on May 9 morning (local time), Party General Secretary To Lam and his spouse attended a reception for heads of delegations attending the celebration, hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Following the military parade, they participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Aleksandrovsky Garden by the Kremlin Wall.

Vietnamplus