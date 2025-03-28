HURC and SATRA to promote commercial ecosystem along metro routes

The Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway No. 1 Company Limited, hereinafter referred to as HURC and Saigon Trading Group (SATRA) yesterday signed a strategic cooperation agreement for the 2025-2028 period.

In his speech at the signing ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung emphasized that Metro Line No. 1 (Ben Thanh- Suoi Tien) was operational by the end of 2024 marking a significant milestone, bringing new momentum to the city.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung delivers a speech at the signing ceremony.

Metro Line No.1 has demonstrated the efficiency of modern public transport as an average of over 200 trips are exploited per day, attracting 6.3 million passengers within the first three months since its official operation.

According to the Vice Chairman, the city sets a target of developing more than 500 kilometers of urban railways by 2045.

Among them, Metro Line No.2 (Ben Thanh- Tham Luong) is expected to begin construction by the end of 2025, followed by the rapid expansion of additional metro lines to meet this goal.

Therefore, Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway No. 1 Company Limited must enhance management efforts and implement policies to encourage public transport usage among residents and gradually reduce private vehicles. Additionally, the unit must develop retail services contributing to improving service quality for residents.

Under the recently signed agreement, HURC and SATRA will collaborate on conducting solutions to develop a commercial ecosystem along the metro routes, integrating retail and public transport systems to enhance convenience and efficiency for commuters.

Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway No. 1 Company Limited Van Thi Huu Tam said that the collaboration not only completes the metro system but also makes public transportation become a more attractive and user-friendly option for residents.

The leaders of Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway No. 1 Company Limited and Saigon Trading Group sign a strategic cooperation agreement for the 2025-2028 period.

SATRA CEO Lam Quoc Thanh highlighted that this initiative reflects a shared vision between both parties in integrating the retail network into public transport infrastructure. SATRA serves as a key role in driving commercial development along metro routes.

As part of the collaboration, HURC and SATRA will focus on four key areas comprising promoting cashless payment solutions by integrating metro cards into SATRA’s payment system, leveraging its customer data platform, developing a retail network with SATRA-branded convenience stores at Metro Line No.1 stations, catering to passengers' quick shopping needs; launching exclusive promotions and discounts for metro passengers shopping at SATRA retail locations; implementing green economy and digital transformation solutions in metro management and operations.

According to Mr. Lam Quoc Thanh, as one of the top retailers in Ho Chi Minh City, SATRA currently has four shopping malls, four supermarkets, and nearly 180 Satrafoods stores along with subsidiaries such as Vissan and Cofidec and so on. Regarding its personnel and staff, SATRA is now employing over 16,000 workers, and 24 vending machines installed at Metro Line 1 stations, with plans for expansion in the upcoming time.



Beyond expansion, SATRA prioritizes sustainability with over 90 percent of its products being Vietnamese ones under Vietnam’s OCOP (One Commune One Product) program. Besides, SATRA also manages Binh Dien Wholesale Market, the country’s largest agricultural trade hub, contributing significantly to the city’s budget.

Mr. Lam Quoc Thanh emphasized that the partnership with HURC is a strategic move to expand SATRA's customer base, enhance consumer experience, and integrate its retail ecosystem into public transportation. He believed that the collaboration would promote the habit of commuting by metro, contributing to a smart and sustainable city.

Urban growth linked to sustainable infrastructure

Metro Line No.1 spans 19.7 kilometers with 14 stations, comprising three underground stations and 11 elevated ones, connecting Ho Chi Minh City’s downtown area with the key eastern stations in Thao Dien, Thu Duc, Saigon Hi-tech Park and Vietnam National University.

Ben Thanh Station, the city’s most modern underground hub, features automated ticketing, vending machines, stairway connections and bus links.

Operating from 5:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., the trains run every five minutes during peak hours, reducing travel time to just 30 minutes between downtown and the eastern corridor.

The city plans to develop its metro network to 300 kilometers by 2035 and 500 kilometers by 2045.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung has unveiled that Ho Chi Minh City must sustain double-digit economic growth for many consecutive years to help Vietnam escape the middle-income trap. In this effort, investment in metro infrastructure and the development of key enterprises like SATRA play a crucial role. Ho Chi Minh City is also actively adjusting urban planning and optimizing infrastructure along metro routes to establish new economic corridors and drive sustainable development.

The Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Management Board and HURC will continue to play a key role in coordinating and ensuring high-quality metro operations, fostering a habit of public transport use among residents.

The strategic partnership between HURC and SATRA marks a new chapter in the integrated development of transportation and commerce, thereby enhancing urban living standards and gradually actualizing a goal of becoming a smart, modern and livable city.

By Minh Xuan- Translated by Huyen Huong