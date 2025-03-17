Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has directed the Ministry of Public Security to work alongside ministries and sectors to finalise the development of specialised databases aimed at enhancing the quality of online public services.

All businesses to conduct administrative procedures electronically from July - Illustrative image (Photo: SGGP)

The Ministry of Public Security (MPS) has been tasked with collaborating with relevant agencies to ensure the completion of electronic identification accounts for organizations, enabling all enterprises to carry out administrative procedures electronically starting July 1, 2025.

According to a recently signed directive on the acceleration of Project 06, which focuses on developing resident data, electronic identification, and authentication applications to support national digital transformation from 2022 to 2025, with a vision extending to 2030, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has directed the MPS to work alongside ministries and sectors to finalize the development of specialized databases aimed at enhancing the quality of online public services.

The Prime Minister has also assigned the Ministry of Justice to expedite the digitisation of civil registration data. Localities that have completed this process are required to urgently coordinate with the MPS to connect, verify, and synchronize data with the National Population Database, thereby streamlining and simplifying administrative procedures.

Additionally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to cooperate with the MPS in selecting a partner country for data linkage and to implement online public services related to immigration, labor, health care, and education for citizens and businesses. A detailed roadmap for this work is expected to be reported by April.

Vietnamplus