Engineering troops begin assembly of Phong Chau Floating Bridge

On the morning of September 29, Brigade 249 of the Engineering Corps initiated the deployment of a PMP 60-ton bridge to ensure traffic flow and address the collapse of the Phong Chau Bridge.

According to initial reports, Brigade 249 mobilized over 200 officers and soldiers, along with nearly 90 vehicles of various types to carry out this mission.

This morning, at the bridge location on the Red River, with a width of nearly 190 meters, the flow speed was about 1.1 meters per second with a depth exceeding 12 meters. The Brigade 249 plans to use 26 floating sections and two abutment sections to construct the bridge.

The bridge will operate daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Non-motorized vehicles, motorcycles, and three-wheeled motorbikes are permitted to travel in both directions at a speed not exceeding 5 km/h.

For cars, only passenger vehicles and pickup trucks are allowed to travel one way across the bridge, with a duration of 10 minutes per direction. There should be a minimum distance of 30 meters between vehicles on the bridge, and a speed limit of 10 km/h will be enforced.

On September 28, the Brigade successfully launched various equipment, including 29 floating sections, three abutment sections, tractors, ferries, and canoes.

By Do Trung – Translated by Thuy Doan